Josh Hart Speaks Out After WTF Video With Jalen Brunson Following The NBA Cup

The NBA Cup recently came to a close and, for the first time in over 50 years, the New York Knicks are champions. While it's not the same as an NBA Championship, the team had plenty to celebrate, though one player seemingly took things a bit too far. Josh Hart is going viral after a WTF moment involving superstar Jalen Brunson, and Hart has since responded.

Following their cup win, the Knicks will hope to carry on their December success into the 2026 TV schedule, and if they're as close as this wild video making rounds suggests, they have a shot at winning it all this season. Mariska Hargitay may be the only celebrity allowed to hug Brunson after games, but I doubt even she gets to be as comfortable as Hart was when the team held the trophy.

Josh Hart Decided To Pull A Wild Prank On Jalen Brunson After They Won The NBA Cup

NBA players pulling pranks on each other is a common practice, though I'd say most of those antics are saved for when players are off the court, and almost certainly not when players are celebrating a monumental achievement. Josh Hart decided to mess with Jalen Brunson while he held the trophy and shoved his thumb up the superstar's butt. It sounds wild, but the evidence is on video for all to see:

Nah Josh Hart is OUT OF POCKET for this 😭😭😭

I love how Brunson is immediately sucked out of the celebration to face his teammate and be like, "C'mon, man." Hart, ultimately seemed to act as if nothing was wrong, probably believing he had gotten away with the perfect crime. He should've learned his lesson from Tracy Morgan's viral vomiting at a Knicks game. If the players are on the court, someone will catch it.

What Josh Hart Had To Say After The Clip Went Viral

It didn't take long for Josh Hart to see that his prank on Jalen Brunson was a big topic of discussion amongst NBA fans, and he took to X to post a response. As for what he had to say for himself, he really could only laugh at the situation and how it was caught on camera:

Damn in 4k…..😂😂😂😂

If LeBron James is unintentionally the funniest person in the NBA, then Josh Hart has to be the one who actually tries to be funny and succeeds. He didn't try to make any excuses, issue an apology or ignore the allegations. In fact, he kind of drew more attention to the situation, which I love.

Hart did try to throw fans off the trail briefly, though I suspect it was more of a joke than an actual defense. In an age where celebrities have to watch out for AI videos that look realistic, Hart tried to brush off the viral video as the work of Sora or some other program:

IT WAS AI

I doubt he was using that as a serious defense, but even if he was, the fans weren't buying it. I especially liked the people who tried to act like he was claiming Allen Iverson was behind it, especially after enjoying the latter's docuseries with my Prime subscription earlier in the year.

With their NBA Cup win, the New York Knicks still look like one of the frontrunners to take the Eastern Conference Championship after falling short last year to the Indiana Pacers. That was a heated series that involved everyone from Pat McAfee to Ben Stiller but, with the Pacers struggling even to reach 10 wins this season, the team likely won't have to worry about them come playoff time. We'll see if they can win it all and be NBA champions for the first time since 1973.

The NBA season is currently going on, so find your local team and maybe catch a game or two as we march on and get closer to the All-Star break. I can't guarantee we'll see more antics like Josh Hart's, but I can say there will be some good basketball to watch!