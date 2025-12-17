‘Obviously F—ed Up.’ Travis Kelce On The Chiefs Season Ending And Pal Patrick Mahomes Tearing His ACL Live

The 2025 NFL season hasn’t exactly been kind to the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the past few months, the squad – which lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles last season – has seen its share of peaks and valleys this year. Unfortunately, for coach Andy Reid and his team, that all came to a head this past Sunday with a loss to the San Diego Chargers, which eliminated the team from playoff contention and saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes tear his ACL. Now, Travis Kelce is sharing thoughts on how it all played out.

What Did Travis Kelce Say About The Chiefs’ Season?

Over the years, Travis Kelce has never been one to mince words about football, especially when it comes to his own career. That trend continued when the 36-year-old tight end spoke with his former football player brother, Jason, on their New Heights Podcast. Travis didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment with the Chiefs not making the playoffs for the first time since 2014, even dropping an F-bomb when describing his displeasure. Still, the veteran player provided a level-headed take as well:

It's obviously fucked up, but it's a new feeling, so all I know is to go out there and play my ass off and to show up and give my guys the best chance to win. I think that's the mentality, there's an integrity thing here. When you sign up for the gig, you're living out your dreams, you're living out a kid's dream that never got to do this… You’re this game, obviously to win Super Bowls, you’re playing this game to be in those playoff scenarios and stuff but, at the end of the day, man, you’re playing in the NFL, and that’s a fucking blessing.

Let’s face it, when it comes to being in professional sports – or any level of athletics, for that matter – losing is simply a part of the equation. It’s been said before that there can be no winning without losing, and there’s certainly truth to that. As much it definitely seems the younger Kelce sibling isn’t happy with how the season has played out, his mentality about this being what he signed up for in the pursuit of his childhood dream speaks to the notion of him having the mindset of a true sportsman, in my humble opinion.

Travis Kelce Hypes Up Patrick Mahomes Following His Injury

The Happy Gilmore 2 actor and his teammates have three games left this season, and they also have a lot to process, including Patrick Mahomes’ injury. As Jason Kelce mentioned, that injury can sideline a player for eight to nine months. Still, Travis is confident in his friend and teammate’s ability to bounce back. In the process of doing that, the three-time Super Bowl winner also showed love to some of his other injured gridiron cohorts:

Obviously, we lost our quarterback, man. Patty Mahomes, our guy, our brother, our fearless leader, our face of the franchise, and, to an ACL [tear]. It's never easy seeing your guys go down. We had a bunch of guys get hurt this past game, and we fought, man. We fought.

Even with that upbeat mindset, though, the sadness of losing a teammate in that way doesn’t go away quickly. Travis Kelce went on to say that it didn’t feel “real” to see his QB go down in the way that he did and that this “shit just sucks.” Still, Kelce also mentioned that Mahomes’ surgery “went well” and that he envisions the three-time Super Bowl MVP return in top form:

He's a warrior, man. I'm telling you, this guy's played through everything, battled through everything, has been crowned champion because he's battled through everything, and he's gonna battle through this. It's the only way this guy is wired, man. He's a fearless, fearless warrior when it comes to this football thing, and he's gonna make sure that he comes back stronger than ever.

More on Travis Kelce (Image credit: HBO/Hulu) A Girls Fan Just Made The Best Comment About Travis Kelce After Lena Dunham Went To The Chiefs Game, And Now I Can't Unsee It

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have forged a strong bond in the years they’ve played together, and it goes beyond their careers as well. Both men seem to have formed a personal friendship, one that sees them joking about each other. (Mahomes didn’t even believe Kelce was bringing Taylor Swift to a game around the time they began dating.) Considering their relationship, it’s great to see Kelce showing so much love to Mahomes near the end of the season.

Beyond the Chiefs’ final three games, there’s also the question of Kelce’s future with the franchise. Although he opted against retirement at the end of last season, some believe it could be a real possibility for him this time around. Plus, there’s the matter of Kelce’s burgeoning Hollywood career and his flourishing personal life (which now sees him hanging out with girlfriend Taylor Swift during bye weeks). At the very least, as Kelce went on to say, he’s still going to play those last games, despite the setbacks, and that’s admirable.