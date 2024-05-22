'Betrayal Is Always Personal': Wendell Pierce Breaks Down Wagner's Decision To Stop Elsbeth, But Is There Hope For The Finale?

Only one episode of Elsbeth is left in the first season in the spring 2024 TV schedule, and it won't be business as usual for the The Good Wife lawyer-turned-NYPD contributor. Captain Wagner told her at the end of the penultimate episode that he couldn't trust her enough to work for him after she'd deceived him for so long. If he has his way, the case of the Season 1 finale might Elsbeth's last alongside Kaya. Wendell Pierce opened up about the situation to CinemaBlend.

In the penultimate episode, Wagner didn't take the time to celebrate capturing Noonan with Elsbeth after their sting operation. Instead, he told her that he could never trust her after she investigated him behind his back for months. He intends to send her back to Chicago. Since that would probably be the end of Elsbeth as we know it and CBS renewed the show for Season 2, the big question is whether or not Wagner will stick to his guns about getting Carrie Preston's character out of NYC.

Wendell Pierce shed some light on the situation, telling CinemaBlend how he reacted to the reveals from the second-to-last episode of the first season:

The penultimate episode was perfect. We discover Wagner is a man of integrity. And we still have the finale to resolve the betrayal he feels by Elsbeth.

While the prospect of Elsbeth being sent away may not be what fans want with just one episode left in the season, it's very easy to understand why Wagner wouldn't want to continue working with her. Mission from the Department of Justice or not, she lied through smiles to him for months. I followed up by asking the actor if his character feels personally hurt by her actions or his decision is purely professional, and Pierce's response was short, sweet, and very clear:

Betrayal is always personal.

That's quite the blunt explanation of Wagner's mindset when he dropped the bombshell on Elsbeth that he expected her out of New York and the NYPD sooner rather than later. According to Wendell Pierce, he also wasn't having any second thoughts by the end of the last episode. He said of Wagner:

He is absolutely resolute. There is no compromise in that. She has to leave. The story can continue but not with them working directly with each other.

Well, at least we can take heart from Piece saying that the "story can continue" without the two "working directly with each other," because that suggests Elsbeth not having to return to the Windy City at all. It also implies that even if fences aren't mended by the time the final credits roll, they'll still be around each other. For now, check out the promo (and a first-look clip) for the upcoming finale!

The Season 1 finale of Elsbeth will air at a special time on Thursday, May 23. You'll be able to watch "A Fitting Finale" at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday rather than the usual 10 p.m. ET time slot on CBS. If that time doesn't work for you, you'll also be able stream this and every earlier episode with a Paramount+ subscription.