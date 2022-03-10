What Yellowstone’s Jefferson White And Jen Landon Found Most Rewarding About Being Part Of Season 4

Yellowstone's fourth season was obviously a big one for the Dutton family, from surviving the coordinated attacks to expanding the ranch's financial intake to a variety of relationship updates. (Some good, some not so good .) But don’t get me wrong…this show isn’t ALL about the Duttons these days. For instance, it was also a big year for Jefferson White’s emerging cowboy Jimmy and for Jen Landon’s endlessly quotable Teeter, with both returning as series regulars for the already renewed Season 5, even though White will first head up the impending 6666 spinoff.

CinemaBlend spoke with both Jefferson White and Jen Landon to promote the now-released Blu-ray and DVD sets for Yellowstone Season 4 (with guest star Tim McGraw revealing a shocking Dutton family detail therein). Considering the past ten episodes featured turning points for both actors’ characters, I asked each star what they felt was the most rewarding element about bringing Season 4 to life. White, whose Jimmy was shipped off to get an education at the Four Sixes ranch in Texas, said this:

I mean, it was an incredible, incredible privilege to go down to Texas. So you know, I've spent four seasons working on this fictional cattle ranch in Montana, learning about this world and sort of trying to catch up and figure out how cattle ranching works, how the modern West economy works. And going down to the Sixes, which is like a real-life huge cattle ranch - I think it's the second biggest cattle ranch in the country - and seeing firsthand how a real life cattle ranch operates, and the cowboys that make a real life cattle ranch operate, that was an incredible opportunity that I'll never forget. That was a real gift.

I can imagine how much of a culture shock it must have been to go from COVID-safe, quarantined filming in Montana to a completely different setting and vibe down in Texas. But a shock that Jefferson White went to with open arms and an open mind, which is great considering he had a whole lot of learning to do while in the presence of some of the most accomplished cowboys, riders, traders and ranchers in the nation.

I wish. No, no, no, they do an amazing job in Montana, but it's on a completely different scale, ya know? West Texas is a big place, and it's on a completely different scale down there. And you know, the guys who work on the Sixes — the real sort of Bunkhouse Boys of the Sixes, who really work on the Sixes and live on the Sixes — they're kind of the real life Jimmy, Colby, Ryan, Teeter. They're sort of the real-life version of us, so getting to sort of work with them, spend time day in and day out alongside them, that's an incredible masterclass, you know?a

There’s hardly a dearth of trash-talking quasi-cowboys in the U.S., especially in Texas as surrounding states, but I think we can all agree the real-life version of Teeter would be a magnificent feast of sights and sounds. Speaking of the fan-favorite shit-kicker…

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

While Jefferson White’s biggest takeaway was turning JImmy into a real cowboy in Texas, Jen Landon pointed to arguably her biggest sequence of the series so far as her biggest on-screen reward, while also crediting horseriding as an overarching win. In her words:

The most rewarding element... On camera, the most rewarding element was getting to do that scene with Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser, the scene where Teeter makes a case for her job. And to be directed by Taylor Sheridan that day, that was definintely like a career high. And then off-screen...off-screen/on-screen is just being on horse, and speaking horse more, and really feeling like that's more authentic and integrated.

The scene Jen Landon's talking about happened during Episode 7, in the aftermath of Kevin Costner's John impulsively kicking all of the women out of the bunkhouse, thanks to Lloyd and Walker's then-growing rivalry over Laramie. Thankfully, John relented after Teeter humbly appealed to him and Cole Hauser's Rip by saying she worked as hard as anybody in the bunkhouse and had nothing to do with anyone else's foul feelings, even though she technically is breaking the rules by sleeping with Colby. In any case, it was a rare emotional moment for Teeter, and one that sparked much celebration among fans who thought Landon might be leaving the show. No need to riot!

Having joined Yellowstone in a recurring capacity in Season 3, Jen Landon also talked about how meaningful it was to spend Season 4's production in such a tight-knit fashion with the rest of the cast and crew, as it allowed for everyone to become closer than ever.

And then completely off-screen was the sort of family relationships that we formed as a cast shooting in Montana during a pandemic. And really knowing that we could be isolated, and to not isolate and to create a sort of family. So that bunkhouse on screen sort of existed off-screen.

Just how close did everyone get? This might not be the biggest example, or even a normal and easily understandable example, but Jen Landon said she felt inspired to suggest founding Rambo Club, based on Sylvester Stallone's action epic. Here's how she put it:

Yeah, it was great. We would do things as groups. I think I started something called Rambo Club. I don't know why. It didn't last very long. But like, I'd just never seen Rambo. I'm like, 'We gotta watch Rambo. And then we'll call it Rambo Club. We'll do activities together.' [Laughs.]

Anybody else interested in seeing Cole Hauser in full-on Rambo cosplay now, or is it just me? Oh, everyone else also wants that too? Let's make it happen! Somehow! Someday! Rambo Rip!

Yellowstone Season 4 is available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD now, with all ten episodes available, and each installment is equipped with “Behind the Story” and “Stories from the Bunkhouse” extras that informatively and humorously highlight some of the biggest plot points and twists (and mom jokes). There are also tons of other behind-the-scenes features to get into, from making-of features to a bunkhouse-centric extra to one focusing just on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s flashback appearances. All in all, there are over 4 hours of bonus features, with 4 of the featurettes being exclusive to the home releases.