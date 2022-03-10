What Yellowstone’s Jefferson White And Jen Landon Found Most Rewarding About Being Part Of Season 4
Yellowstone's fourth season was obviously a big one for the Dutton family, from surviving the coordinated attacks to expanding the ranch's financial intake to a variety of relationship updates. (Some good, some not so good.) But don’t get me wrong…this show isn’t ALL about the Duttons these days. For instance, it was also a big year for Jefferson White’s emerging cowboy Jimmy and for Jen Landon’s endlessly quotable Teeter, with both returning as series regulars for the already renewed Season 5, even though White will first head up the impending 6666 spinoff.
CinemaBlend spoke with both Jefferson White and Jen Landon to promote the now-released Blu-ray and DVD sets for Yellowstone Season 4 (with guest star Tim McGraw revealing a shocking Dutton family detail therein). Considering the past ten episodes featured turning points for both actors’ characters, I asked each star what they felt was the most rewarding element about bringing Season 4 to life. White, whose Jimmy was shipped off to get an education at the Four Sixes ranch in Texas, said this:
I can imagine how much of a culture shock it must have been to go from COVID-safe, quarantined filming in Montana to a completely different setting and vibe down in Texas. But a shock that Jefferson White went to with open arms and an open mind, which is great considering he had a whole lot of learning to do while in the presence of some of the most accomplished cowboys, riders, traders and ranchers in the nation.
There’s hardly a dearth of trash-talking quasi-cowboys in the U.S., especially in Texas as surrounding states, but I think we can all agree the real-life version of Teeter would be a magnificent feast of sights and sounds. Speaking of the fan-favorite shit-kicker…
While Jefferson White’s biggest takeaway was turning JImmy into a real cowboy in Texas, Jen Landon pointed to arguably her biggest sequence of the series so far as her biggest on-screen reward, while also crediting horseriding as an overarching win. In her words:
The scene Jen Landon's talking about happened during Episode 7, in the aftermath of Kevin Costner's John impulsively kicking all of the women out of the bunkhouse, thanks to Lloyd and Walker's then-growing rivalry over Laramie. Thankfully, John relented after Teeter humbly appealed to him and Cole Hauser's Rip by saying she worked as hard as anybody in the bunkhouse and had nothing to do with anyone else's foul feelings, even though she technically is breaking the rules by sleeping with Colby. In any case, it was a rare emotional moment for Teeter, and one that sparked much celebration among fans who thought Landon might be leaving the show. No need to riot!
Having joined Yellowstone in a recurring capacity in Season 3, Jen Landon also talked about how meaningful it was to spend Season 4's production in such a tight-knit fashion with the rest of the cast and crew, as it allowed for everyone to become closer than ever.
Just how close did everyone get? This might not be the biggest example, or even a normal and easily understandable example, but Jen Landon said she felt inspired to suggest founding Rambo Club, based on Sylvester Stallone's action epic. Here's how she put it:
Anybody else interested in seeing Cole Hauser in full-on Rambo cosplay now, or is it just me? Oh, everyone else also wants that too? Let's make it happen! Somehow! Someday! Rambo Rip!
Yellowstone Season 4 is available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD now, with all ten episodes available, and each installment is equipped with “Behind the Story” and “Stories from the Bunkhouse” extras that informatively and humorously highlight some of the biggest plot points and twists (and mom jokes). There are also tons of other behind-the-scenes features to get into, from making-of features to a bunkhouse-centric extra to one focusing just on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s flashback appearances. All in all, there are over 4 hours of bonus features, with 4 of the featurettes being exclusive to the home releases.
While it’s not yet clear exactly when the Yellowstone universe will return in full, fans can expect to see 6666 debuting for Paramount+ subscribers this summer, with Season 5 expected to be filming throughout the summer, with a plan to premiere on Paramount Network in the fall, and that 1932 prequel might air before, after, or during that time, depending on how things play out there. In the meantime, though, you can check out everything hitting the small screen soon with our 2022 TV premiere schedule.
