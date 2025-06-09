Landman's Billy Bob Thornton Sounds Pumped To Get Sam Elliott In Season 2, While One Co-Star Reveals Downside Of Summer Filming (Which I Can Relate To)

One of the biggest TV debuts in 2024 wasn’t about superheroes, medical professionals, government agents, or media mogul billionaires, but rather the world of Texas oilfields. (Landman does feature several non-media billionaires, and Jerry Jones did pop in for a guest spot, but I digress.) The latest of Taylor Sheridan’s streaming dramas was a massive hit for viewers with Paramount+ subscriptions, with Emmy nomination hopes also on the table, and the cast members shared a few thoughts about the currently filming Season 2.

Billy Bob Thornton On Sam Elliott And Andy Garcia In Season 2

To be expected, Thornton wasn't able to talk willy nilly about everything fans can expect to see. In fact, he seemingly didn't address any story elements when talking to THR. However, he did confirm that production for Season 2 kicked off in April, and the actor believes filming will be concluding in August. As well, he addressed what I think is the biggest addition to Season 2, Sam Elliott, who already starred in a Taylor Sheridan series, 1883. According to Thornton:

It’s been awesome, I’ve known Sam since the ’80s so he and I go way back.

To be sure, Billy Bob Thornton himself guest-starred in 1883 as Marshal Jim Courtright for a pretty hectic episode. As far as I can tell, though, he and Sam Elliott first co-starred in 1992's highly quotable western Tombstone, while apparently knowing each other behind the scenes even before that. It's impossible to guess what to expect from the above comment, but I think we can at least infer that they've been working together, and that Sam won't be held for a last-minute arrival the way Andy Garcia's cartel boss Galino was before his Season 1 finale arrival.

Speaking of Garcia, Billy Bob Thornton made sure to confirm that Garcia's character will have a bigger role in Season 2, while also speaking to their personal history together.

He’ll be more of a part of it this year for sure. Andy and I go way back too, first time working together though.

The two actors did share a scene in Landman's finale, during which Thornton's Tommy was tied up and beaten. But it'll be interesting to see if the Season 2 story plays out in a way where Galino and Tommy will be in close poximity on a regular basis. I can't imagine that would be the case, but I wouldn't want either Galino or Sam Elliott's character to show up mostly in scenes away from the main characters.

Landman's Jacob Lofland On Filming In The Texas Heat

For all that the cast and crew members are happy about being around each other while Season 2 is coming together, Cooper Norris portrayer Jacob Lofland brought up a specific downside to filming this series in Texas during the spring and summer months. As he put it:

We’re kind of slowing down a touch to keep from having heatstrokes.

As someone who has lived in either Louisiana or Texas for my entire life, I can speak at length about how awful it is to have to be outside for any amount of time ahead of and during the dreary summer months. Texas isn't always as humid and muggy, but those details hardly matter once one has sweat through multiple layers of clothing. So I'm glad to hear that precautions are being taken, since heat strokes are no joke.

Thankfully, it doesn't sound like the heat is so miserable that it's affecting anyone's opinions about the scripts that were crafted for Season 2. Lofland paid them especially high praise in saying:

[The new episodes are] absolutely amazing. Same as the first, you get Taylor’s scripts and it’s like picking up a book that you can’t put down.

Hopefully those "amazing" scripts will also feature a big uptick in scenes featuring Demi Moore's Cami, who was underutilized in the first season as the wife of Jon Hamm's Monty. He's gone now, though, so the door should be open for Cami to walk through and shine. Just hopefully not as bright as the Texas sun, lest production be shut down early.