Yellowstone Is Getting Another Spinoff Series, Plus Good News For 1883

Yellowstone has become one of the biggest hits on television with Kevin Costner leading the drama about the complicated Dutton family and their ranch in Montana. Paramount+ delivered the first spinoff with 1883 in late 2021, and now the streaming service has good news not only for 1883, but another spinoff on the way for the Dutton family.

The next Yellowstone spinoff is called 1932, and it will follow a new generation of the Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Western expansion is nothing new to the Yellowstone universe thanks to the events of 1883, but 1932 exploring a new era with a new cast of characters is certainly exciting for fleshing out the family even more. Plus, Paramount+ has ordered more of 1883, so that chapter of the Dutton story isn't ending any time soon either.

It's not clear at the time of writing just what "more" of 1883 entails for fans of the first Yellowstone spinoff, as this could be an expansion of Season 1 with more episodes or a renewal for Season 2. Neither would be surprising, as the show became an immediate hit for the streamer and smashed records to become the most-watched title ever for Paramount+ globally, which came on the heels of Yellowstone crushing in the ratings during Season 4 toward the end of 2021 on Paramount Network.

1883 undoubtedly got a big boost from the promotion that it received on Paramount Network during Yellowstone Season 4, which translated to big numbers for Paramount+. A show of faith by ordering another spinoff before the first one even finished its first season is encouraging, but not shocking. After all, a lot can happen between 1883 and 2018, when the first season of Yellowstone premiered. Knowing the Duttons, there was probably plenty of drama and danger for every generation to have their own show!

If it seems like the Yellowstone universe is growing at a furious pace, there's a good reason for it. ViacomCBS Media Networks president Chris McCarthy explained the drive for more 1883 and the new spinoff:

While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model. With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding ‘Yellowstone,’ and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.

While there are no details just yet about when to expect 1932 or what the Duttons of the early-to-mid 20th century are like compared to the characters of 1883 and Yellowstone, fans can at least rest easy in the knowledge that the first spinoff has a future beyond the initial order for Season 1. For now, you can look forward to new episodes of 1883 when they debut streaming on Sundays with a Paramount+ subscription.

The plot is still thickening, with a recent twist possibly explaining the Duttons' complicated tribal relationships in the present on Yellowstone. Throw in the big-name cameos from the likes of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and 1883 has delivered plenty of treats over the first season so far. With more episodes on the way, another spinoff in the works, and some big Yellowstone questions that need answers in Season 5, there's a lot for fans to get excited about.