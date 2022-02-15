Yellowstone Season 5: Quick Things We Know About The Next Season

Given that Yellowstone is only 10 weeks long, that almost automatically means fans are spending at least 42 weeks of the year lacking any and all Dutton content. (At least when it comes to new episodes, since linear marathons and streaming binge sessions are never far away.) Thankfully, Paramount Network finally announced the renewal and impending arrival of Yellowstone Season 5 , giving fans a reason to celebrate in the aftermath of Season 4. Granted, the news wasn’t exactly unexpected, given the neo-western drama’s massive rise in ratings from season to season, but it was welcomed all the same, considering the cable network held off from announcing anything until a full month in the new year had passed.

While we’ll possibly be waiting until the Season 5 premiere airs to see how some plotlines turned out, similar to how fans were glued to their TVs as the Season 4 opener resolved the prior finale’s multiple cliffhangers , there are at least a handful of details we’re already pretty sure about this early on in the development process. So without further ado, let’s dig in.

Yellowstone Season 5 Will Likely Premiere In Fall 2022

Even before Paramount Network pulled the trigger and announced that Season 5 was officially in the cards, one producer was already hyping fans up for a fall premiere. David Glasser, the CEO of Yellowstone production company 101 Studios, gave a post-finale update in January on what the tentative timeline of progress would be for the western drama’s future, and he confirmed (as much as it could be confirmed) that the going plan is to have Season 5 debut in the fall , similar to Season 4’s later-than-expected arrival.

Does that mean we’ll get to see the 6666 spinoff popping up on Paramount+ beforehand? It’s possible, and maybe even likely, but let’s not put all our eggs in that basket just yet. (Especially since it looks like Jimmy didn’t wash that basket out first.)

Yellowstone’s Filming Start For Season 5 Is Set For May 2022

With Mayor of Kingstown wrapped (though with Season 2 on the way) and with 1883 heading closer to its final stretch, Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is currently hard at work crafting the scripts for Season 5’s episodes. Fans can expect for the upcoming season to adhere to the traditional 10-episode slate, but that could always change.

I wouldn’t guess Sheridan would tack on any additional episodes, though, and the gameplan is currently such that he’s expected to conclude the bulk of the writing process around April or May, allowing for the cast and crew to return to production for new episodes in earnest at some point in May. That should definitely give all involved enough time to turn things around for a fall debut, unless this is the season that goes heavy on giant CGI mechs attempting to take over the ranch.

Jen Landon Has Been Promoted To Series Regular For Season 5

I don’t think this particular entry needs much additional fanfare, seeing as how it’s immediately obvious how awesome it is. Having served as a recurring actor across Seasons 3 and 4 of Yellowstone, the producers rewarded Jen Landon's twang-ridden efforts by promoting her to series regular for Season 5. This obviously means we’ll get a lot more of Teeter’s A+ dialogue and gross-out lines and the like, but it also stands to reason that Taylor Sheridan could find ways to deepen the character’s narrative in upcoming episodes and seasons. Hopefully, however, it won’t mean that her story is getting beefed up just to set her up for a fifth-season demise. That would not be cool.

Both Jefferson White And Kathryn Kelly Will Be Series Regulars In Yellowstone’s Next Season

Jimmy’s entire Season 4 arc on Yellowstone appeared to be tailor-made to dovetail into his upcoming lead turn in the 6666 spinoff, and the introduction of Kathryn Kelly’s Emily as his co-worker-turned-girlfriend-turned-fiancé seemed to strengthen the idea that the flagship series was building up that world for standalone storytelling. Which is technically still true, of course, but now we know that Jefferson White’s Jimmy won’t actually be absent from Yellowstone itself, as he’s set to return as a series regular in Season 5. What’s more, Kelly was also promoted to series regular status for the upcoming season, though it’s not clear if that means the couple will be back in Montana, or if the storytelling will once again be split across two locations.

Most Of Yellowstone’s Remaining Cast Members Are Returning, With Possible Exceptions

Beyond the actors mentioned above, Yellowstone's Season 5 cast will include: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham, which is essentially the entire lineup of familiar characters. Even Finn Little is noted there, further extending the idea that he's being set up as the future generation of the ranch, along with possibly Tate, whose portrayer, Brecken Merrill, is also listed.

Curiously, some actors whose names are absent include Eden Brolin, whose Mia was deeply distressed after seeing Jimmy and Emily together; Hassie Harrison, whose Laramie was partially a catalyst for Walker and Lloyd's bloody rivalry in Season 4; Katherine Cunningham, whose returning character Christina shook things up in Jamie's world; Piper Perabo, whose activist Summer Higgins was heading for jailtime; and Jacki Weaver, who is expected to return and give Beth a season-long reaming when Season 5 arrives.

Now, just because these actors weren't noted doesn't confirm that they won't be around in future episodes. The same goes for recurring actors such as Moses Brings Plenty (as Mo), Jake Ream (as Jake), and other familiar faces that make up extended fabric of this universe. Still, it's interesting to note, considering all the other actors were name-checked in full.