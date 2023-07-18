The Moment When Insidious Star Lin Shaye Realized The First Movie Was Going To Be A Hit
Lin Shaye has starred in all five Insidious movies.
Horror is a tried and true genre in the film world, known for being capable of making huge profits on a relatively small budget. That’s partly why there are so many long-running horror franchises, and why the best horror movies eventually return with new sequels. James Wan’s Insidious is in that category, as the fifth movie The Red Door recently arrived in theaters (see the Insidious movies ranked here). And franchise sar Lin Shaye recently spoke with CinemaBlend about when she realized the first movie was going to be a hit. And it’s a pretty fun story.
The original Insidious movie was released back in 2010, and became another huge win for horror auteur James Wan. But the wild success of the burgeoning franchise wasn’t always guaranteed, especially during the short original shoot. Lin Shaye recently spoke to CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell ahead of the release of Insidious: The Red Door, and spoke about her experience on the first film. As she told us:
Insidious has grown into a bonafide franchise, it sounds like those involved with the first movie weren’t expecting it to blow up in this way. In fact, they were basically doing small time guerrilla filmmaking, with a short filming period and small budget. Luckily those efforts really paid off.
As we all know, the first Insidious movie went on to make over $100 million at the box office, and four sequels (and counting). So when exactly did the cast and crew know the movie was a success? Later in her interview with Sean O’Connell, Shaye pinpointed the exact moment. In her words:
And release it did. Both James Wan and Leigh Wannell have continued to be visionaries within the horror genre, while Lin Shaye has appeared in all five of the Insidious movies (despite her character’s death in the original). Sometimes there’s really just lightning in a bottle.
Of course, Shaye was a scream queen before the Insidious franchise ended up becoming so successful. She appeared in a number of iconic horror movies before and after James Wan’s flick including A Nightmare on Elm Street, Critters, The Grudge and Ouji: Origin of Evil. And smart money says this trend won’t be stopping anytime soon.
Insidious: The Red Door is in theaters now, and beating out major movies like Indiana Jones at the box office.. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Laura Hurley