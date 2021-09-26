Big Brother 23 Spoilers: Who Will Compete In The Final HOH Part 3, And Who They'll Likely Take To Final 2

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season live feeds as of Sunday, September 26th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 23 is finally in its finale week and, in just a few days, the CBS reality series will crown its first Black winner. Right now, it’ll either be Derek Frazier, Xavier Prather, or Azah Awasum, and a large part of who wins will depend on who wins Part Three of the Final Head of Household competition.

If you’ve been watching the live feeds, you already know who won Part One and Two of the biggest competition in Big Brother. For those who have only been watching the episodes, let’s break down who won each competition and who they’ll likely pick to sit next to them in the Final Two chair.

Xavier Prather Won Part 1 Of The Final HOH

I don’t think anyone needed to watch the live feeds to expect this. Xavier Prather has been on a tear since the house got down to its Final Six and has all but dominated the competitions he’s participated in thus far. Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier likely put up a fight, but neither has been a competition threat all game. As the winner, Xavier was able to sit back and wait to see who he’d go up against in Part Three.

Azah Awasum Won Part 2 Of The Final HOH

Azah Awasum and Derek Frazier went head to head in Part Two of the final Head of Household, and Azah won. Again, this wasn’t an entirely unexpected development, especially since Derek Frazier hasn’t won a single competition the entire game. Azah will go up against Xavier in Part Three, and the winner will decide who they will take with them to the Final Two.

Derek F Will Probably Go To Final 2 No Matter Who Wins

While we don’t know who will win the Final Head of Household between Azah Awasum and Xavier Prather, we do know who they’ll likely take to Final Two. As previously mentioned, Derek Frazier has not won a single competition the entire game. If chosen, he’d be the first person since Dr. Will Kirby to reach Final Two without a comp win. However, it’s doubtful anyone in the jury house would view that as a significant achievement, given Derek has constantly complained that he hasn’t won anything.

Azah's in-game accomplishments exceed Derek's, so he's the smart option for her. Xavier taking Derek would fulfill his Day One promise of a Final Two deal with Derek (not to mention he wants the least competitive player next to him). The bright side for Derek is that he’s guaranteed at least runner-up prize money. The downside, however, is that he has about a snowball’s chance in hell of the jury voting him the winner over Azah or Xavier, but stranger things have happened.

Big Brother Season 23 ends on CBS on Wednesday, September 29th at 9:00 p.m. ET.