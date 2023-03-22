Why Kristen Kish’s Restaurants At The End Of The World Isn’t Just About The Food That's Being Shown
The humans are the heart of the food.
When it comes to cooking shows, there are few that really focus on the humans rather than the food – but with Restaurants at the End of the World, that’s exactly what the show is intending to do.
Restaurants at the End of the World is the latest cooking show hosted by Kristen Kish, and while it doesn’t intend to teach viewers the fundamentals of cooking, it takes fans on a wild ride throughout the world to some of the most remote restaurants in the world. Kish, who is a Top Chef winner, television personality and a restauranteur, gets to try wild new foods that you would never expect, such as reindeer tongue. She also can be seen climbing down a waterfall to use watercress for a new recipe.
Yes, the draw of the food is something that anyone would be interested in watching, but when talking to CinemaBlend about the show, Kish was the first one to agree that Restaurants at the End of the World, while highlighting some incredible, out-of-this-world cuisine, also focuses on the humans behind the food, and the culture that they have.
Kish said that the idea came to her a long time ago, and through National Geographic, it was almost like a combination of her personal and professional life coming together where she got to get to know these people at these incredible restaurants, while also expanding her knowledge of food.
There are plenty of new cooking shows and great baking shows out there, such as Gordon Ramsay’s latest hit on Fox, Next Level Chef (joining his plethora of cooking shows out there).
Another that has come out recently is the HBO Max original, The Big Brunch, but nothing is quite the same as Restaurants the End of the World. There’s no competition, no drama – just the pure love for good food and great people.
Something Kish even really enjoyed about filming the series is while she was there to work and to cook, there were also times where she was off the clock and was able to hang out with the subjects of each episode, which was where she “really got to know them” outside of the kitchen.
For such an intimate experience as cooking in the most remote places of the world, Kish would be the first one to do it all over again for the chance to meet with the people behind the dish once more.
Restaurants at the End of the World premieres weekly (opens in new tab) at 10 p.m. on National Geographic, while premiering the next day on Disney+.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Big nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire. Will forever hate season eight. Superhero and horror geek. And please don't debate me on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!