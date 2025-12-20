Why Are So Many Funny Movies About Depression And Anxiety? Will Arnett Broke It Down While Discussing Is This Thing On

Will Arnett is back with another feature film, and it’s the Bradley Cooper-directed Is This Thing On?, which is one of the latest titles to drop amid the 2025 movie schedule. The movie sees Arnett play the role of Alex Novak, a man grappling with his divorce from his wife of many years and taking up stand-up comedy in the process. It’s a flick that not only offers its fair share of laughs but also has a bit to say about depression. On that note, Arnett spoke to CinemaBlend about why a number of funny movies focus on such heavy subject matter.

Little Miss Sunshine, Silver Linings Playbook, Patch Adams and It’s Kind of a Funny Story are just a few funny films that deal with mental health. Even more specifically, though, there are even a few movies about stand-up comedians that deal with deeper themes like, The King of Comedy, Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life Is Calling and Funny People. As Will Arnett explained to CinemaBlend, there’s a good reason why so many of these kinds of movies exist, and it has to do, in great part, with relatability:

I think that, on the balance, what often resonates for people, what often seems to be really funny, is when things are really true and we can relate to it, right? So, comedy can sometimes be an outlet. First of all, comedy can be an icebreaker to get into deeper conversations. It's through laughing about stuff that we can allow ourselves to go deeper and explore ideas.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Humor can indeed help cut through and clarify certain feelings and experiences and help people better connect. That can come through whether people are watching stand-up comedians give their spiels or watching a movie like Is This Thing On? Additionally, though, Arnett also explained how stand-ups have to be genuine when diving into deep topics:

I think that people can, you know, as you find a lot of stand ups, can talk about things and say things. The reason that we laugh is because we all agree. We go, ‘Yeah, I feel that way too. Yeah.’ A stand-up will talk about something that's sort of deeply uncomfortable and, again, it needs to be real in order for it to — because we can tell if it's not real. Now, that's not always the case, but there is definitely a connection there. There has to be emotional commitment from the stand-up that they really believe what they're telling you is genuine, because we can tell if it's real or if it's fake.

Comedians just have a specific way of engaging with the public, and those sensibilities also shine through whenever certain comics turn to filmmaking. (Many of those same funny stars can nail dramatic roles while also sprinkling in some of their comedic sensibilities.) More to the point, though, as someone who enjoys a good dramedy, I really appreciate whenever a movie like Is This Thing On?, which has received positive reviews, can walk the ever-tricky line between comedy and tragedy.

More on Comedies (Image credit: Miramax Films) 32 Great Black And White Comedies You Should Watch At Least Once

A lot of credit goes to Bradley Cooper, who not only directed the Will Arnett-led film but also co-wrote it with Arnett and Mark Chappell and co-stars in it. Cooper and Arnett have a shared personal history as well, as the latter helped the former contend with his drug and alcohol addiction years ago. Considering Cooper’s personal struggles – which he’s been candid about – and his knack for comedy, it completely makes sense how he’d be able to craft a film that could tickle a person’s funny bone and hit them in the feels.

Check out Is This Thing On?, which sees Will Arnett starring alongside the always-working Laura Dern, as it’s playing in theaters now.