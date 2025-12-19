Critics Have Seen Is This Thing On?, And They Can’t Stop Commenting On Will Arnett’s ‘Heartbreaking And Lovely’ Performance
Laura Dern co-stars, with Bradley Cooper at the helm.
Will Arnett is well-known for his comedic roles, including but not limited to the magical Gob on Arrested Development and the voice of Lego Batman. In his latest movie, Is This Thing On?, he actually plays a stand-up comedian, but the tone may be a bit more somber than we’re used to. Co-starring with Laura Dern, Arnett’s character turns to humor to help navigate his divorce, and critics who have screened the film say he and Laura Dern are impeccable.
Is This Thing On? is loosely based on the life of British comedian John Bishop, and with the help of Bradley Cooper’s direction, Will Arnett gives a career-defining performance, Ethan Anderton of SlashFilm says, that will have audiences looking at him in a whole new light. The critic rates the film 9 out of 10, writing:
Jocelyn Noveck of the AP gives the movie 3 out of 4 stars, saying, “Rarely does a foundering relationship seem so naturally observed, and so lacking in forced drama or artifice.” Noveck praises the lead actors as well as Bradley Cooper in the review, which reads:
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence says in his third directorial effort, Bradley Cooper finds something fresh to say, and the twice-divorced Will Arnett (who contributed to the screenplay and story) helps drive home an emotional story that features some of the best work in his and Laura Dern’s careers. Miller gives the movie a B+ and writes:
David Rooney of THR says this movie sneaks up on you with its humor and soulfulness, fueled by “gorgeous” performances from Will Arnett and Laura Dern. Rooney says:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety is only slightly less taken with Bradley Cooper’s latest effort. Will Arnett seems to be playing Alex as a sitcom dad, the critic says, and while filmed in voyeuristic fashion, this couple may not be as relatable as they’re supposed to come off as. Gleiberman says:
Overall, critics are liking this one, as it’s earned a Certified Fresh 90% on Rotten Tomatoes so far, with Bradley Cooper and his lead actors receiving high praise for the nuance they bring to such a sensitive subject. If you want to check out these performances for yourself, Is This Thing On? is in theaters as of December 19.
