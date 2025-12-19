Critics Have Seen Is This Thing On?, And They Can’t Stop Commenting On Will Arnett’s ‘Heartbreaking And Lovely’ Performance

Will Arnett is well-known for his comedic roles, including but not limited to the magical Gob on Arrested Development and the voice of Lego Batman. In his latest movie, Is This Thing On?, he actually plays a stand-up comedian, but the tone may be a bit more somber than we’re used to. Co-starring with Laura Dern, Arnett’s character turns to humor to help navigate his divorce, and critics who have screened the film say he and Laura Dern are impeccable.

Is This Thing On? is loosely based on the life of British comedian John Bishop, and with the help of Bradley Cooper’s direction, Will Arnett gives a career-defining performance, Ethan Anderton of SlashFilm says, that will have audiences looking at him in a whole new light. The critic rates the film 9 out of 10, writing:

What makes Is This Thing On? work so magnificently is the chemistry anchored purely by the excellent performances from both Arnett and Dern. They feed off each other like a couple who really has been married for a long time, from their pointed jabs to passive aggressive comments, and it can be both heartbreaking and lovely to watch.

Jocelyn Noveck of the AP gives the movie 3 out of 4 stars, saying, “Rarely does a foundering relationship seem so naturally observed, and so lacking in forced drama or artifice.” Noveck praises the lead actors as well as Bradley Cooper in the review, which reads:

A pair of mini-toothbrushes. A set of kids’ socks, fresh from the dryer. It’s often the tiniest things in the debris field of a failed relationship that trigger the most pain. Bradley Cooper clearly believes this, and repeatedly goes for the smaller-scale choice in Is This Thing On?, his third feature as director — a deeply felt film about one teetering marriage, and a work whose power sneaks up on you slowly.

Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence says in his third directorial effort, Bradley Cooper finds something fresh to say, and the twice-divorced Will Arnett (who contributed to the screenplay and story) helps drive home an emotional story that features some of the best work in his and Laura Dern’s careers. Miller gives the movie a B+ and writes:

Will Arnett doesn’t have much standup experience, but that lack of experience isn’t why his performance is so memorable here: As an actor, it’s his best work to date. The Divorced Man shows up a lot in film and television, but Arnett’s particular approach involves a real degree of honesty, and Alex’s experiences feel grounded in relatable emotions. … Most importantly, there are no bad guys here, and as Tess, Laura Dern gets less screen time but an almost equal amount of the narrative’s weight.

David Rooney of THR says this movie sneaks up on you with its humor and soulfulness, fueled by “gorgeous” performances from Will Arnett and Laura Dern. Rooney says:

This is a superb ensemble piece with a wonderfully loose, almost improv vibe and an emotional trajectory that rarely goes exactly where you might expect. Cooper’s grasp of the material is unerring, imbuing it with a sweetness that’s never cloying, a generosity of spirit that’s never unearned.

Owen Gleiberman of Variety is only slightly less taken with Bradley Cooper’s latest effort. Will Arnett seems to be playing Alex as a sitcom dad, the critic says, and while filmed in voyeuristic fashion, this couple may not be as relatable as they’re supposed to come off as. Gleiberman says:

There are far worse things that a gifted filmmaker could offer an audience these days than a feel-good divorce comedy. Yet Is This Thing On? is a minor movie that cushions the agony of a marital split in ways that can feel like it’s cutting corners. Alex and Tess are well-off enough to have a very posh separation, their disconnect hinges more on misunderstanding than anger, and while Alex is supposed to be moonlighting as a comic, the truth is he hardly seems to do anything but stand-up comedy. In a funny way, the film treats even marriage as a form of showbiz. It says that once the demons have been acknowledged, the show must go on.

Overall, critics are liking this one, as it’s earned a Certified Fresh 90% on Rotten Tomatoes so far, with Bradley Cooper and his lead actors receiving high praise for the nuance they bring to such a sensitive subject. If you want to check out these performances for yourself, Is This Thing On? is in theaters as of December 19.