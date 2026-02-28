I Didn't See The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins Cracking A Weird Al Joke In Front Of Daniel Radcliffe, But There's A Whole Story Behind It
I couldn't stop laughing.
Minor spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins are ahead. You can watch the show on NBC or with a Peacock subscription.
When I watched the second episode of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins to air on the 2026 TV schedule, I couldn’t help but think about the movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Now, I realize that’s an odd connection to make; however, it happened after Bobby Moynihan’s character, Rusty, made a joke about the comedic musician in front of Daniel Radcliffe’s character, Arthur. Notably, Radcliffe also played Weird Al in the comedic biopic, so I had to ask Moynihan if that connection was intentional.
Now, in the show, Rusty jokes that Weird Al released a single about Reggie called “Food Poison” and starts singing it. Then, in true mockumentary style, the camera cuts to Radcliffe’s character, who is looking through boxes and unbothered by the singing. It’s a hilarious bit by itself, because the SNL vet's singing is loud and very random. However, it’s even funnier when you remember that the Harry Potter actor literally played Weird Al in a movie. What makes it even better? Well, Bobby Moynihan told me that it was a total accident, explaining:
Now, while the joke clearly evolved, and what we see on screen is Moynihan singing, I love that it started as improv.
Back in 2022, Radcliffe played Yankovic, and Weird was met with praise and love. Truly, it’s a hilarious take on the comedic singer’s life, and it added an incredibly fun movie to Radcliffe’s eccentric and unique filmography.
So, that’s all to say, the odds of Weird Al seeing The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and this joke about him were much higher than Moynihan had originally realized. Speaking to that point, the Hoppers actor said:
Truly, this is such a happy and serendipitous accident. Like, what are the odds you improvise a bit about Weird Al in front of the actor who played him without realizing it?
Before learning this story, this joke was one of my favorites in the show, mostly because it was done in the presence of Radcliffe and I love Weird. That's because it highlights his comedic skills as well as his ability to commit to a bit.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins does that, too. From using Racliffe's stunt training in silly action-packed moments to looking at the camera at the perfect time, he’s giving a comedic performance that is just as great as the ones his legendary comedic co-stars, Tracy Morgan and Bobby Moynihan, are giving.
Overall, I love that all this was highlighted through this totally unexpected moment, too. It showed off Moynihan’s ability to improvise while also being a brilliant callback to the comedic work of Daniel Radcliffe’s past.
Now, to see more of this genius silliness, you can catch new episodes of The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
