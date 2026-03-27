Why Monarch's Shocking Season 2 Death Had To Happen: 'Sometimes It's Really Painful'

Warning: SPOILERS for the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode “Furusato” are ahead!

Humans being killed by Titans comes with the territory in the MonsterVerse, but this latest loss still stings. “Furusato,” the latest Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 episode to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, ended with the demise of Takehiro Hira’s Hiroshi Randa, as he sacrificed his life to protect his daughter, Cate Randa, from Titan X, the newest of these towering monsters. For those of you heartbroken that Hiroshi is no longer with us, CinemaBlend learned from Monarch executive producer Tory Tunnell why his death needed to happen on the Apple TV subscription-exclusive show.

For the last few Monarch episodes, it’s been indicated that Cate Randa has formed a strange connection to Titan X ever since she inadvertently freed the beast in her effort to rescue Lee Shaw from Axis Mundi. Titan X has been causing quite the commotion since then, and Apex Cybernetics attempted to control it back in its old stomping grounds of Santa Soledad, Chile. Obviously that did not go as planned, but when Cate found herself hypnotically drawn to Titan X, Hiroshi was forced to rush her out of the chaotic area and was mortally injured in the process. Heres’s what Tory Tunnell told me when I asked what the rationale was behind killing off Takehiro Hira’s character:

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We felt like we've really told the story of Hiroshi and his family, and we also felt like he needed to be able to pay back his sins in a way that at the moment where you finally understand him, that we're going to lose him. And that felt like something where our characters would really need to reconcile that. For good storytelling, sometimes it's really painful.

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What made Hiroshi’s death hit so hard for me was that “Furusato” finally answered some questions I’ve had about the character since Season 1. In addition to the opening flashback sequence revealing that his son, Kentaro, after his biological father, we also got insight into why he started two separate families. That’s hard enough to keep secret when you’re not working for an agency dedicated to studying giant monsters, but Hiroshi also prioritized his work at Monarch over Cate and Kentaro.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Take all that, and then factor in that Hiroshi reconciled with Keiko after he read the letter she wrote to Lee Shaw in 1957 where she cut off their short-lived affair, and it was the perfect recipe for extra heartbreak when he died. Tory Tunnell elaborated upon this “painful” Monarch: Legacy of Monsters twist, saying:

[Takehiro Hira is a] BAFTA-winning actor, he's one of the most brilliant actors. Painful, painful to consider that. At the same time, it felt like the honest resolution to a story that we really did a deep dive on, and it felt like the redemption story that his character really needed to tell as a father and as a way to cure a lifetime of decision-making that really challenged his kids. And this was his gift. This was his sacrifice. It felt inevitable, and when something feels inevitable, you have to chase it, as painful as it is.

Hiroshi Randa’s death was a shocking way to mark Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2’s halfway point, which makes one wonder what surprises the latter half of the season have in store. It’ll be interesting to see how Cate, Keiko and Kentaro cope in the aftermath of this tragedy, as well as Lee Shaw, who was an uncle figure to Hiroshi. But of course, this is still a MonsterVerse show, so all that needs to be balanced out with Titan-fueled action, including the inevitable reunion with Kong on Skull Island.

New Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 episodes continue to drop Fridays on Apple TV. Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet, but fans of Wyatt Russell’s Lee Shaw can look forward to him leading his own 1984-set spinoff at a yet-to-be-determined date. The film side of the MonsterVerse will also pick back up on March 26, 2027 with the release of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.