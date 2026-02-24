Is Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Another MonsterVerse Success? Critics Have Seen It And Are Weighing In
Who's ready for Titan X?
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premiered in 2023 to expand Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise by further exploring the time between 2014’s Godzilla and its sequel, Godzilla: King of the Monsters. It quickly became one of the best shows on Apple TV, and now Monarch Season 2 is set to hit the 2026 TV schedule. Critics have seen the 10-episode drop, so what are they saying about Season 2’s new threat, Titan X? Does the new chapter fill in some Season 1 gaps?
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 picks up immediately after the Season 1 ending, with some new faces like Amber Midthunder joining the cast. Let’s get to the reviews, as David Caballero of Collider rates Season 2 a 7 out of 10, saying that while it’s far more uneven than the first season, it delivers the spectacle. Titan X is possibly the franchise’s best creation yet, and Keiko’s story remains the most fascinating. Caballero writes:
Tara Bennett of IGN gives it a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying the second season moves at a quick pace, with plenty of Titan set pieces and some major plot twists in both the past and present. The critic writes:
Hunter Ingram of AV Club gives the upcoming Apple TV series’ new season a B-, saying it struggles to stake its claim in a colossal world, often bogging down the fun with too much technical jargon. However, Titan X’s emotional arc is the most effective aspect of the new episodes, and Ingram agrees that Keiko drives the human side of things, writing:
Steven Scaife of Slant, meanwhile, gives the Monarch’s second season just 1.5 out of 4 stars, noting that while Titan X is a “respectable monster design,” there’s not enough Godzilla or Kong in Season 2. In fact, these 10 episodes are even more mired in family feuds and love triangles than Season 1. The critic continues:
Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm agrees there was an overcorrection in trying to make the human stories more interesting, and in the end, Season 2 both lacks the bite of its namesake Titans and misses the “sheer pulpy thrills” of its big-screen brethren. Mathai rates it 5 out of 10 and says:
If you were a fan of Season 1 and you need to see where all of these stories lead — especially with the addition of Titan X - you can check out Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 when it premieres Friday, February 27, with an Apple TV subscription. Episodes are released weekly.
