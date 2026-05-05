James Gunn Seemingly Confirmed A Fan-Favorite Superman Character Will Be Back For Man Of Tomorrow

The DC Universe is still in its infancy, but it's been making plenty of headlines. Co-CEO James Gunn has been crafting a new shared universe, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. Fans have countless questions about the upcoming DC movies, including the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. And Gunn might have just confirmed that a fan favorite character will be back in the forthcoming blockbuster.

Superman performed well in theaters, and is currently available ot stream with a HBO Max subscription. One of the movie's stranger characters was Mr. Handsome, a creature created by Lex Luthor that resided in his pocket universe. Gunn posted from the set over on Threads, and heavily implied that weird monster would be back for Man of Tomorrow. Check out the post for yourself below:

(Image credit: Threads)

Well, this certainly hints at Lex Luthor's creation is going to be making an appearance in Man of Tomorrow. Either that or it's an insider joke about Mr. Handsome's scene-stealing appearance in the first Superman movie. But since the blockbuster will see Lex and Superman unite against a common enemy, there's certainly the option for this creature to end up popping up.

After Superman was released, James Gunn revealed Mr. Handsome's backstory online. Namely that Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor created him when he was just 12 years old, and despite the character's unsettling appearance Lex kept him around. What's more, he even had a photo of Mr. Handsome on his desk.

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Throughout Superman, Mr. Handsome was mostly seen transporting Lex around his pocket dimension/prison. It's unclear what his fate was by the end of the blockbuster, but he's obviously a favorite of James Gunn. And since the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker is running the shared universe and directing Man of Tomorrow, it seems logical that he would return in the sequel.

Not much is known about what Gunn has up his sleeve for Man of Tomorrow, but it looks like Lex and Superman will unite to battle Brainiac when it hits theaters. Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order are excited to see how this partnership plays out, and how that movie moves the shared universe as a whole forward. There are countless questions about what's going to go down in the DCU, and which actors will play beloved figures from DC comics.

All will be revealed when Man of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 9th, 2027. But first up is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list.