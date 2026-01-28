Ahead Of Titan X's Debut In Monarch Season 2, The Producer Talked About Creating The MonsterVerse’s Newest Threat
Another day, another giant monster causing trouble.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters may be the most human-focused MonsterVerse project (like following along with the time-displaced Keiko), but fans are still tuning in to the Apple TV subscription-exclusive show to watch giant monsters wreak havoc. So when Monarch Season 2 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule next month, not only will we spend more time with MonsterVerse mainstays Godzilla and Kong, we’ll also meet a new threat known only as Titan X. Executive producer Tory Tunnell opened up about the work that went into the creation of this Titan that’s still largely a mystery.
We still haven’t gotten a full look at Titan X yet in the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 previews, and all we know for certain about it so far is it’s capable of traveling through water and looks to have tentacles. In real life, this monster comes from the mind of Monarch VFX supervisor Sean Konrad, and Tunnell described his vision for Titan X to SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend as feeling “dynamic and exciting and something we haven’t seen before.” She also shared that this Titan comes from the Southern Hemisphere, and that Konrad researched specific species native to the areas where Monarch Season 2 take place as part of the design process, adding:
Apple TV: 7-Day Free Trial
New customers can stream Apple TV for free for a whole week before paying $12.99 a month. That will let you catch up on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 1 before Season 2 gets underway and unleashes Titan X on the worls.
Sean Konrad pulling from real-life sources make sense considering how many of the original Titans we’ve seen look like animals grown to gargantuan side and with monstrous characteristics added. This is especially evident when we’re visiting Skull Island, which is where Kong is still living during the point on the MonsterVerse timeline Monarch takes place. That locale’s Mantleclaw (which resembles a crab) and Mother Longlegs (which resembles… well, you can figure that out) are especially unsettling. Tory Tunnell continued:
It remains to be seen if this monstrosity will only be referred to as Titan X or if it will eventually get an official name, though Tunnell did note that new Titans introduced in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters are usually referred to generically in the script. It’s also important to mention that just like Godzilla in Monarch Season 1, Titan X is a monster that will appear both in Season 2’s flashback storyline and the “present day” storyline, i.e. 2017, several years before the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. As the executive producer explained:
However things unfold in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, I think it’s probably safe to say that Titan X will be dead by Godzilla’s hand by the end. I’d welcome seeing Kong delivering the killing blow too, but that doesn’t seem likely since this new monster dwells in the water. So our favorite atomic energy-breathing reptile will need to get the job done as part of his natural duty to maintain order between humanity and the Titans.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 premieres Friday, February 27 on Apple TV. In addition to the majority of Season 1’s leading characters returning (including Lee Shaw, which took me by surprise in November), Prey’s Ambder Midthunder has also come aboard to play Isabel, an “intelligent and powerful businesswoman.” Apple TV is also developing a Monarch prequel spinoff that will follow Wyatt Russell’s younger Lee Shaw going on a secret mission in Soviet Russia in 1984.
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.