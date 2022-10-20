Will Halloween Ends Really Be The End Of The Halloween Franchise? David Gordon Green Weighs In

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk!

Over the full span of the Halloween franchise, audiences have watched Michael Myers live through a great number of attacks that would kill a normal person, but it’s pretty damn hard to expect that he’ll be walking away from the injuries sustained at the end of Halloween Ends. He could have potentially come back from the wrist and throat slitting performed by Jamie Lee Curis’ Laurie Strode, but there is simply no way that the serial killer will be coming back from having his body thrown in a scrap metal shredder.

It’s definitely safe to say that the continuity that was first established with 2018’s Halloween has come to an end… but does that mean we’ll never see another Halloween movie again? Fans have certainly expressed a lot of cynicism on that front, and even co-writer/director David Gordon Green doesn’t believe that audiences will never get to see Michael Myers on the big screen again.

During my Halloween Ends interviews earlier this month at the movie’s press day in New York, I asked Green for his thoughts on what he thinks the future will look like for the franchise. He admitted that his great hope is that his trilogy closer will be received as the be-all and end-all of the Halloween franchise, but more realistically he thinks that we’ll get another new incarnation once some time has passed. Said the filmmaker,

If I have it my way, this movie will be phenomenally successful and then there's no way – you know what I'm saying? I think what we've come to do... we've told our story, Jamie and I are really proud of what we've done with the mythology, and I think it'll take a little breather, and then the next generation or the next storyteller is gonna come in and infuse a creative way to look at it, reinvent it, detour from it. You know, stage musical, you name it.

This is a reasonable perspective not only recognizing the power of IP in modern Hollywood, but also just looking at the history of the Halloween franchise. Fans will remember that David Gordon Green’s 2018 sequel was the second time that Michael Myers had been given new life on the big screen in the 21st century (the first time being Rob Zombie’s reboot series, which had launched 11 years prior). It’s not particularly outlandish to think that the next Halloween film will start to get on its legs before the year 2030.

Having finished his trilogy and contributed to the Halloween legacy, David Gordon Green actually seems somewhat excited to see what the next generation will be. He added,

Something's gonna happen because Michael [Myers] is too cool. They're not gonna let him rest too long.

While we wait to see what Hollywood has in store for Michael Myers next, fans can enjoy his latest murderous romp on the big screen right now. Opening at number one at the box office this past weekend, Halloween Ends (opens in new tab) is playing in theaters everywhere, and it’s also available to stream with a Peacock subscription.

