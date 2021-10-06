Will No Time To Die’s Nomi Appear In Another Bond Movie? Here’s What Lashana Lynch Thinks

The introduction of Nomi marked the latest strong female character to join the Bond ranks during Daniel Craig’s 15-year tenure as 007. Nomi solidified her position by taking up James Bond’s 007 mantle, to the chagrin of some devoted fans. Fortunately, this hasn’t deterred Lashana Lynch from enjoying her time as a superspy. She seemed to love her time on No Time to Die. With Daniel Craig’s final outing days away from its theatrical release, Lynch spoke on her future with the longstanding franchise.

Lashana Lynch’s Nomi is poised to be a positive change from the traditional roles women have played in Bond films. Nomi gets in as much action as James Bond himself. Being cast as the new 007, moviegoers may expect Lynch to become an instrumental player in the Bond franchise’s future. But the actress seemed unsure of that. The No Time to Die star revealed to CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes whether her character will pop up in more Bond films.

I don’t know. I honestly don’t know what Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, everyone have planned. It is always weird to say goodbye to a character, when you’ve given so much to them, you know them inside out, and you love them. Nomi kind of became a best friend of mine as I was working through her over the months. I mean, everything under the sun would be wonderful for Nomi. You know, if it was a TV show, I’d be like... gosh, there’s so many ideas. There’s so many things you could get in there with just her background, and how she became a 00-agent, yadda yadda. But I don’t know. If we never see her again, I think she came in and went out with a bang. And that’s the most important thing.

As with any Bond film, actors tend to be unsure whether they will return to the franchise. Given the splash Nomi makes in No Time to Die, it would be disappointing to not be her return at all. Lashana Lynch being so invested in the character could work to Eon’s advantage. As Lynch pointed out, they could do so much with Nomi and her story – whether for television or film. Even though, the latter may never happen. Hopefully, Nomi’s story won’t end with No Time to Die.

Lashana Lynch’s pride in the role showed how far women and representation have come since the early days of James Bond. The character brings a new dynamic to the beloved franchise. But Nomi not returning doesn't mean the actress is hurting for work. Hopefully, this new Bond film leads to Lynch sticking around after Daniel Craig’s exit. Moviegoers will finally see Nomi in action as No Time to Die arrives in theaters on Oct. 8.