Witch Hunt Star On Working Through The Physical Aspects Of The Film
It's not easy being a witch.
Releasing just in time for spooky season, Witch Hunt takes place in a modern America where magic is real and witches are persecuted by US authorities. A teenager prides herself on being a good, law-abiding citizen until she realizes she may have powers of her own that she can’t control. Playing a witch is no cakewalk, and Witch Hunt star Gideon Adlon has shared what it was like to work through the physical aspects of filming.
This isn’t your average witch movie. Teenager Claire (Gideon Adlon) and her family are part of an intricate network that helps witches escape across the border to seek asylum in Mexico. Claire is angry about this until she bonds with one of the witches who stays with her family and starts to experience magic of her own. I sat down with Gideon Adlon for an interview with CinemaBlend, and she said the physical aspects were the most challenging to film. In her own words:
Sounds like filming Witch Hunt was intense! Gideon Adlon mentions heavy breathing and shaking, which was a visual device the writers and filmmakers gave her character, Claire, to hint that she’s special. Claire isn’t the most popular girl in school, but she does have a close group of friends that she doesn’t quite fit in with. Claire has younger brothers that are twins and always together, and doesn’t see eye-to-eye with her mom on hiding witches in their home, so she’s positioned from the get-go as an outsider. When she gets emotional, her body starts to shake and she has a hard time breathing.
These physical attributes become more and more pronounced until it is confirmed that Claire herself is a witch, although she’s seen doing some magic in the trailer, so that’s far from the biggest reveal of the film. Witch Hunt is also a journey of self-discovery, unraveling family secrets, and choosing the right friendships. Witch Hunt is now available in theaters, On Demand, and digital.
Obsessed with Hamilton and most things Disney. Gets too attached to TV show characters. Loves a good thriller, but will only tolerate so much blood.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.