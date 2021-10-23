Chucky, The Muppets And 5 Other Random Wrestling Celebrity Guests

Professional wrestling has a long history of celebrity appearances with comedians like Andy Kaufman, actors like Mr. T, and professional athletes like Dennis Rodman being at the center of some of sports entertainment’s biggest moments. However, for every comedian, actor, athlete, and even singer whose appearance on WWE, WCW, or TNA that has made sense over the years, there are just as many that are so random, so bonkers, and so unexplainable they have left wrestling fans scratching their heads in confusion or split over laughing from the sheer ridiculousness of the situation. Below are just a few of the most random wrestling celebrity guests including Chucky, the Muppets, and so much more…

(Image credit: WWE)

Chucky

In October 2021, the official USA Network Twitter account revealed that Chucky, the possessed the My Buddy doll from classic horror franchise Child’s Play and SyFy revival series , would be appearing as a special guest at NXT Halloween Havoc later that month. Shockingly, this isn’t the first time Chucky has appeared in professional wrestling. Let’s take a trip down memory lane.

During the lead-up to the 1998 edition of WCW’s Halloween Havoc (WWE now owns the trademark after purchasing its former competitor in 2001), Rick Steiner was in the middle of an interview with the late Gene Okerlund on WCW Monday Nitro when Chucky appeared on screen . After verbally tearing down Steiner about his upcoming match with his brother Scott, Chucky began promoting his then-upcoming movie Bride of Chucky while everyone stood there in shock.

Maybe Chucky will have an interaction with Rick Steiner’s son Bron Breakker when he challenges Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Halloween Havoc. Who knows, maybe “Ricky” will get the last laugh after all.

(Image credit: WWE)

The Muppets

There has long been a tradition of having guest hosts of WWE’s flagship program Monday Night Raw, and during that time, there have been some truly random and amazing appearances. One of the most iconic (and random) has to be the October 31, 2011 appearance by The Muppets cast who popped up in various segments throughout the night to promote the then-upcoming movie. Although it seemed like the whole arrangement was some crazy cross-promotion, the different appearances by Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Beaker, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, and others, made for a fun, albeit strange night of television.

The Muppets would appear again a little more than a year later for WWE’s annual Tribute to the Troops program, which led to various other encounters, including this one between Daniel Bryan and Gonzo.

(Image credit: WWE)

RoboCop

Before WCW turned things around in the mid 1990s, the company had its fair share of crazy, random, and hard to explain moments. Near the top of that list (right under Hulk Hogan seeking out the Dungeon of Doom, brother) is the special guest appearance by RoboCop at the Capital Combat pay-per-view in May 1990. RoboCop was all over the promotional material leading up to the show (this was a way to promote the Summer 1990 release of RoboCop 2), but what happened was so weird no one would hold it against you if you forgot about the movie entirely.

At one point when Sting was walking to the ring, he was attacked by the Four Horsemen, who threw him into a cage for some reason. After a few moments, who else but RoboCop came marching down to the ring to free Sting and scare off the heel faction. In March 2021, Sting told Bleacher Report that the appearance was “one of the most embarrassing things” he had endured.

(Image credit: Impact Wrestling)

Chris Rock

In the early days of TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling), Chris Rock made an appearance not to set up an angle, promote a match (or anything else really) but to sing the promotion’s praises during a brief interview segment in the middle of a wrestling ring and energetic crowd. It was later revealed that Rock was there to film a scene for the 2003 comedy Head of State (which featured several wrestlers from the promotion), but none of that is ever stated on the broadcast, making it seem like the former Saturday Night Live star just appeared to talk for 30 seconds and then dip out.

(Image credit: WWE)

The Three Stooges

Prior to the 2012 release of The Three Stooges, the movie’s titular trio — Moe (Chris Diamantopoulos), Larry (Sean Hayes), and Curly (Will Sasso) — appeared on an episode of Monday Night Raw to “entertain” fans in the arena and at home in a series of skits reminiscent of the classic shorts from the original slapstick comedy group. However, the fans were not having it and pretty much booed the three actors whenever they appeared in the ring or backstage. The only redeeming moment of the entire night was Will Sasso’s Hulk Hogan impression, but even that ended with the former MadTV mainstay getting beat up by Kane.



(Image credit: WWE)

Grumpy Cat

Remember Grumpy Cat, the meme that became a worldwide sensation and even got her own movie? Probably so because the meme was everywhere a few years back. In November 2014, Grumpy Cat was a special guest star of Monday Night Raw and appeared alongside various wrestlers, with the standout being a backstage encounter with The Miz and his stunt double Damien Mizdow. Grumpy Cat doesn’t put The Miz through a table or anything like that, but instead just sits there on a pillow and gives the former WWE Champion its signature expression.

(Image credit: WWE)

Jay Leno

WCW was on top of the world in the summer of 1998 following the pop culture phenomenon that was that year’s Bash at the Beach even with its Hollywood Hogan/Dennis Rodman vs. Diamond Dallas Page/Karl Malone main event. In August of that year, the company went all out again but this time with The Tonight Show host Jay Leno taking Malone’s place and WCW executive Eric Bischoff filling in for Rodman at Road Wild at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

It all started when Hollywood Hogan and Eric Bischoff showed up on The Tonight Show to cause some trouble, which ended with the pair getting escorted off the set. After that Diamond Dallas Page talked Jay Leno into one of the most random wrestling matches of all time.

Each and every one of these wrestling celebrity guest appearances are wild, crazy, and most of all, random. But it's moments like these that make professional wrestling such an odd and beloved art form, even if they don't always hit their mark. And who knows, maybe we'll see even more random guest appearances at some of the upcoming WWE events.