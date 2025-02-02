The WWE's Women's Royal Rumble Just Crowned Its Champion, But I'm More Psyched About The Major WrestleMania 41 Feud It Set Up

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the WWE's 2025 Royal Rumble. Stream it with a Peacock subscription, and read at your own risk!

WWE's Women's division opened up the 2025 Royal Rumble on Saturday night, February 1, and as usual, it didn't disappoint. We now know who is going to be one of our headliners for WrestleMania 41, as Charlotte Flair prevailed in a thrilling match. And while I'm ecstatic to see the champion get the win, there's one other feud this match set up that I'd love to see at an upcoming WWE event.

CinemaBlend is live at the Royal Rumble, and man, it is electric in Indianapolis. Credit to the women on the roster for opening up the show with a bang. Let's recap who won the big event, and discuss the jaw-dropping showdown we need to see in Las Vegas.

(Image credit: WWE)

Charlotte Flair Won The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble

The queen has returned over a year after she tore her MCL, ACL, and meniscus in the ring. CinemaBlend had Charlotte Flair returning and winning the Royal Rumble in our predictions, but it didn't make it any less satisfying to see her punch that ticket to WrestleMania 41.

My current guess is we're going to see her have that fated rematch with Rhea Ripley after their electric match years ago, but I don't think it's out of the question she'd take on Tiffany Stratton either. In any case, it's great to see the queen again in the WWE.

(Image credit: wwe)

Alexa Bliss Is Back, And It Looks Like She's Coming For Liv Morgan

After teasing her return for the past year, Alexa Bliss also has returned to the WWE, and was met with a thunderous ovation when she came out during the 2025 Royal Rumble. Alexa's outfit suggested she might be aligned with the Wyatt 6, or at least a kindred spirit, but it was her confrontation with Liv Morgan that will remain the conversation of the night.

More On The WWE (Image credit: USA) I'm A Big WWE Fan, But As A Person Of Color, One Thing Bothers Me About The Way The Bloodline Is Talked About

Some have seen Liv Morgan as the person who took over Bliss' classic gimmick when the latter shifted to her supernatural persona years back. I personally think that Liv has made the character her own over the past year, but the comparisons are unavoidable. As such, it was thrilling to me to see them square off in the ring, and what's better, Liv was responsible for Alexa's elimination.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm all in on seeing Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 41, and I think the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble set that up perfectly. That said, I think this might also be a tease to a greater feud in which we'll see the Wyatt 6 align with Bliss, and together, they'll all take on Judgment Day in Las Vegas. If that's the case, JD McDonagh better rest up from his gnarly injuries, because they'll need him for that battle.

Whatever happens, I'm over the moon to finally see Alexa Bliss back in the WWE. She's long been one of the most talented performers on the main roster, and I think we're in for a great WrestleMania match between her and Liv Morgan, at the very least. Let's hope she can escape with a win and maybe get a little help from the late Bray Wyatt, should his supernatural powers manifest in the ring again.

Stream the WWE's 2025 Royal Rumble live on Peacock, and continue to stick with CinemaBlend as we cover the event's highlights over the coming days. This is shaping up to be one of the greatest Rumbles in the company's history, so let's hope it stays on track.