X-Men Star Famke Janssen On Possible Return Of Jean Grey

Fox’s long-running X-Men film franchise ended with The New Mutants in 2020, but elements of the expansive fictional world have resurfaced in the years since. Patrick Stewart returned as Professor X in last year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and has even hinted at another return involving Ian McKellen (who played Magneto). Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. These major characters naturally make one wonder if others could reappear as well – and if their respective actors would be up to reprise the roles. Well, now, Famke Janssen has weighed in on possibly returning as Jean Grey.

Famke Janssen is well known to movie lovers for her iconic turn as a Bond girl in GoldenEye and for starring in all three of the Taken movies. However, she’s still arguably best known for her role as the X-Men’s Jean Grey, who she first appeared as in 2000. The character is canonically dead by the events of 2017’s Logan though, with the multiverse in mind, a revival of sorts is still very possible. CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell caught up with Janssen to discuss her latest film, Knights of the Zodiac . During the conversation, she was asked how she’d feel about possibly reprising Jean after seeing her co-stars return to the fold. And her answer may leave some fans disappointed:

Um, you know, I played Jean Grey [and] Phoenix five times. It has been an incredible journey. It has given me the most amazing opportunities over time. So, who knows? Is that chapter done? Potentially. Is there an opening? Who knows? I just look forward and I don’t really look back. I just enjoy new opportunities in my life.

It sounds like the Hide and Seek alum is satisfied with where things stand when it comes to Jean Grey’s journey. That’s understandable, especially when you consider the fact that Professor X’s most gifted student had quite the arc over the course of the movies she appeared in. Plus, the actress would naturally want to set her sights on future projects as opposed to constantly looking back.

This isn’t the first time that Famke Janssen (who last played the famous role in 2014’s Days of Future Past) has addressed a return to the X-Men franchise. Back in 2019, she also spoke on the idea, saying at the time that she “might consider” playing the role again if asked. Of course, a lot can change in four years. Even though she doesn’t seem to be angling for another bout of mutant action and mayhem, she does still have a lot of appreciation for the cinematic saga. Janssen addressed how the movies “set the tone” for the modern superhero flicks and appreciated how many prominent female characters were represented.

All in all, I’d say the chances of the actress donning her supersuit once more are rather slim. Fans can still be grateful for the quality performances she gave, though, and I imagine that they’ll continue to join them for years to come. And who knows, maybe she’ll change her tune if Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige pitches her something interesting.