Yellowjackets' Timelines Could Come Together In Season 3, But It's Left Me With A Big Question About Nat
But what about Nat?
When I think about Yellowjackets, all I have are questions. Who is the antler queen? Who is pit girl? Have we seen everyone who survived the crash in the present? The list goes on and on and on, however, one query that’s at the front of my mind as we got into Season 3 of Yellowjackets is, without a doubt: How will the events from the past impact the present? Well, now we have a tease about how the timelines will collide this season. However, it’s also left me with a new question about our beloved Nat.
What Yellowjackets' Ashley Lyle Said About The Timelines And ‘Brining Those Pieces Together’
As we approach the Showtime hit’s premiere on the 2025 TV schedule, co-creator Ashley Lyle spoke about some thought-provoking portraits of the Yellowjackets cast with Vanity Fair. As you can see below, basically all the teens who have a living present counterpart are photographed with them, except Nat (but more on that later).
When asked to "set up season three," Lyle explained that they are starting to bring "those pieces together," as she referenced the past and present timelines. Based on these images, it seems like the younger and older actors could spend time together on screen, or, at the very least, the past will directly impact the present, as the co-creator explained:
Every photo shows the older actress with their younger counterpart, except for Nat, seeing as Juliette Lewis’ present version of the character died last season.
As shown above, the Shaunas are sitting separately and looking directly into the camera. Meanwhile, the close-ups of the Vans feature present Van looking at the camera while teen Van looks at her older self. So, is Shauna – both versions of her – looking forward and not inward? Could teen Van be hopeful about surviving and making it out of the woods?
The images evoke a lot of questions, and they have me convinced that somehow the past will collide with the present in Season 3. Plus, considering Nat’s death scene featured both actors who play her sitting next to each other, anything could happen when it comes to timelines colliding.
However, looking through all of this, seeing Nat alone has inspired my biggest question.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
How Will Nat’s Story Move Forward Since Present Nat Is Dead?
There’s something so jarring about Nat in this preview, because she’s the only one alone. Obviously, that makes sense since the present version of her is dead. However, it’s still a shocking image, and I can’t help but wonder how Nat’s story will factor into the present.
Luckily, Lyle addressed this question, to an extent, saying that the "isolation" and "heartbreaking loneliness" is "universal" because eventually, everyone's future selves die. However, she also noted that Nat "has a lot of life to live and a lot of story to tell."
Obviously, we'll be seeing a ton of teen Nat, especially since she survived her hunt.
In the present, I think she'll play a big role too, especially since Misty will be dealing with the fact that she accidentally killed her. However, I also wonder if her story will be treated like Travis’. While he died in the present timeline during Season 1, he’s a vital part of the past and is talked about frequently in the present.
Somehow, I need Nat – both versions of her – to play an influential part in the present timeline of Yellowjackets. And knowing that worlds will collide has me questioning if teen Nat will directly influence the older women somehow.
Well, only time will tell when it comes to that query. However, thankfully we should get some answers soon as Yellowjackets Season 3 should premiere early in 2025.
Meanwhile, to go back and ponder all these questions, you can stream the first two seasons with a Paramount+ subscription that has a Showtime add-on, and when you are done with that, check out all the other shows like Yellowjackets.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.