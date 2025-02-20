Yellowjackets Season 3 Name-Dropped An Unsolved Mystery From Last Season, And I Need Answers ASAP

Minor spoilers ahead for the two-episode premiere of Yellowjackets Season 3.

It's a good time to be a Yellowjackets fan, as the dark comedy mystery (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription with Showtime) has officially returned for Season 3. The two-episode premiere gave us an update about the titular team in both timelines, and is offering even more intriguing stories. The premiere also name checked an unsolved mystery from Season 2 that I need answers to: WTF happened to Crystal?

Yellowjackets Season 3 sees the stranded teens now in the throws of spring, where food is in less scarcity. While some folks are figuring out how to watch Yellowjackets Season 3, I'm obsessing about a few lines of dialogue. In the second episode, Misty mentions the mysterious disappearance of Crystal while searching for Mari with Natalie aka the Antler Queen. I have to assume that means we'll finally find out what happened to her. Did she somehow survive her fall? Was the entire fall/conversation a starvation-driven hallucination by Misty? Is she actually hanging out with Coach in his secret hideaway?

I don't know what the answer is, but the mention of Crystal's name has me hopeful we'll finally be shown what happened to her. Her apparent death seemingly put the character out of the question of the identity of Pit Girl. That is, unless she's alive and somehow survived the winter.

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Misty brought up Crystal while talking about the various disappearances that have occurred to the Yellowjackets since being stranded in the woods. While she seemingly killed her plane crash bestie by pushing her off a cliff, Crystal's body wasn't mysteriously vanished. It's possible that she was simply pulled away by a hungry animal, but nothing is known for sure.

Yellowjackets is methodically showing the girl in the woods as they descend into cannibalistic chaos, while also keeping a few long-time mysteries alive. That includes the identity of Pit Girl, The Man with No Eyes, and exactly how many of the girls actually made it out alive. Season 3 continues to lean into the show's supernatural elements, with the group all hearing a mysterious, loud noise coming from the woods.

The first two episodes of Season 3 has definitely been thrilling, thanks to the stories in both timelines. The survivors of the plane crash continue to lean into their shared belief system, which includes having a Queen and believing the wilderness is some sort of God-like presence. And with tensions growing between Shauna and Mari, as well as the latter's kidnapping by Coach Ben, it feels like violence could erupt at any point.

New episodes of Yellowjackets air Sundays on Showtime, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. The Season 3 premiere was one of the most anticipated entires in the 2025 TV premiere list, so lots of eyes are on how things will shake out.