Yellowjackets’ Jasmin Savoy Brown Answered My Weird Question About Taissa Eating Dirt, And Why It’s ‘Really Fun’

Season 3 of Yellowjackets has arrived in the 2025 TV schedule , and come on, no more messing around now, it’s time for answers. There’s a long list of questions the series has posed to me and fellow fans over the years, such as who is pit girl , what does that symbol mean and how much of what we see can ever be explained? But when I sat in front of Jasmin Savoy Brown and Liv Hewson to talk about the show, I had to ask about the dirt.

Yes, I Asked Jasmin Savoy Brown About Taissa Eating Dirt

So, here’s the thing. When you go to press day, there’s journalists everywhere. You don’t know what they are going to ask right before you walk into an interview room, and oftentimes you can feel it when they’ve been answering the same question all day. So, I had loads of questions written down, but for some reason, I had to ask her, what is the dirt made of? Savoy Brown said this:

It was like crushed up Oreos, which was really fun - take one through three. But after that, then you're like, ‘Oh my God, my mouth is dry and I hate Oreos.’

There you have it! See, I had a feeling it was Oreos, but maybe it was real dirt? Maybe Jasmin Savoy Brown went real method with it. As you may recall, in the first season of Yellowjackets, the actor’s character of Taissa is seen chowing down dirt in the middle of the night by Lottie, and as we learn about her older counterpart, the habit has only continued into the future.

Going into the new season, there’s still a lot of questions about Taissa, who has a really severe sleepwalking issue and may have Dissociative Identity Disorder. I’m still really curious if Season 3 will answer more of those questions – because right now it doesn’t seem like either Taissas have a handle on it.

Why Does Taissa Eat Dirt Anyways?

Now that we know that Jasmin Savoy Brown was really shovelling Oreos in her mouth in that famed scene, you may be asking yourself why she was doing that. When I looked into the matter deeply, I learned that it likely had to do with the malnourishment Taissa and the other Yellowjackets were facing in the wilderness. Apparently, having iron and mineral deficiencies can trigger the want to eat dirt in conditions such as pica.

And the older Taissa may have continued that habit due to stress. I find not only the mysteries of Taissa, but the character herself so interesting, and I'm so excited to see what's next for her.