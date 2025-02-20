'Yellowjackets' Season 3 Interviews With Christina Ricci, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher & More
The 'Yellowjackets' cast returns for Season 3 in the wilderness!
The Yellowjackets and their adult selves are finally all together! Watch Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, Samantha Hanratty and Jasmin Savoy Brown, as well as their older counterparts Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose and Tawny Cypress speak with CinemaBlend’s Sarah El-Mahmoud about “Yellowjackets” Season 3! They’re also joined by Warren Kole and Sarah Desjardins to discuss that huge Season 2 death, Natalie becoming the Antler Queen, Tai and Van getting back together, and whether or not the show manages to get even darker.
Video Chapters
0:00 - Christina Ricci Wants To Play Soccer In ‘Yellowjackets’
:25 - Sophie Thatcher On Being Crowned Antler Queen In ‘Yellowjackets’
1:00 - The ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Reacts To Natalie Becoming Antler Queen
2:35 - Lauren Ambrose And Tawny Cypress On Tai And Van Rekindling Their Romance
3:30 - Liv Hewson And Jasmin Savoy Brown On Tai And Van Getting Back Together
4:30 - Sarah Desjardins Guesses Which Yellowjacket Callie Would Have Been Friends With
5:40 - Sophie Thatcher On Working With Juliette Lewis For Natalie’s Death Scene
7:00 - Jasmin Savoy Brown Reveals What The Dirt She’s Eating Is Made Out Of
7:15 - The Challenges Of Filming ‘Yellowjackets’ In The Summer
8:00 - Does The Adult ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Interact With Their Younger Counterparts? Christina Ricci Weighs In
9:10 - Warren Kole On Working With Elijah Wood And Jeff’s Heroic Sacrifice
10:30 - Can Things Get Any Worse On ‘Yellowjackets?’ The Cast Says ‘Of Course’
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
