Yes, Big Brother’s Jasmine Davis Did Have More Food Items To Compare Julie Chen Moonves To

Big Brother Season 24 is winding down, and while it seems like the Final Three is all but set in stone , fans have little more to do than twiddle their thumbs and wait for all the action of finale night. There, we’ll get to see a winner crowned, but we’ll also get to see the jury reconvene and answer questions about their season. While this season feels like it’s all about Taylor Hale , I’m sure some fans will be eager to see Jasmine Davis on television again and wonder if she has any more southern dishes she can liken host Julie Chen Moonves to.

Well, luckily, Big Brother viewers won’t have to wait until finale night to see what Jasmine might have up her sleeve. I submitted questions to Jasmine after her eviction, wondering if she had any more of her classic comparisons planned out in case she stayed in the house a bit longer. Jasmine was cryptic with her response, but did reveal at least one line she wasn’t able to use:

Well you know, a southern belle never reveals all of her secrets, but I will let you know one of them. And one of them was going to be that Julie looked prettier than a full plate of biscuits and gravy.

I’m not entirely sure how Julie Chen Moonves would receive that compliment, especially because I’m not sure how beautiful she considers biscuits and gravy. With that said, it does seem like Jasmine will have at least one of those to use on Big Brother’s finale night, assuming she gets a chance to speak. Big Brother’s finales always seem to be pressed for time, so it’s totally possible the entire time passes without Jasmine getting a chance to interact with the host.

CinemaBlend has been tracking the events of Big Brother Season 24 with our Paramount+ subscription , but even with all that insight, it’s hard to say with certainty who the jury will vote for to win between Taylor, Monte Taylor, and Matt Turner. With that said, I’d for sure expect Jasmine to be someone to hold a grudge against Turner, especially after “Muffingate” when he ate the muffins she was saving. He likely won’t have her vote if he’s at the end, though given her general dislike of Taylor in the early weeks, who can say with certainty?

The only thing that can be said for sure is that Season 24 is absolutely the most exciting season of Big Brother in recent memory. Ever since Paloma Aguilar’s surprise exit in Week 1 , there’s been something worth talking about each week. Hopefully, the finale will deliver on being just as entertaining, regardless of whether or not Jasmine has a chance to drop another iconic line.