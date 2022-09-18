Big Brother 24: Who Won The Final Veto, And Who Will Likely Be The Final 3

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother Season 24 final veto. Read at your own risk!

Taylor Hale managed to secure her spot in the Final Three with her Head of Household win but, with the veto still up for grabs at the time, there were still two people who had yet to solidify their place in the Big Brother Season 24 finale. The cast played for the veto recently and, now, we can confirm that one other Houseguest just secured their slot in the finale and will be able to cast the sole vote to pick the final Houseguest who will join them.

As you likely know by now, CinemaBlend has tracking the events of Big Brother Season 24 (using a Paramount+ subscription to watch the feeds). With this, we know who won the most important veto competition of the year. Here’s who punched their ticket to the finale, and who they’re heavily leaning towards taking to the end of the game.

Monte Taylor Won The Final Veto

Monte Taylor wasn’t able to compete for the Head of Household thanks to his win in the previous week , but he made sure to capture that veto win and join Taylor in the Final Three. As mentioned, Monte will also have the power to decide whether or not Brittany Hoopes or Matt Turner will come along for the ride, and it sounds like his mind is made up.

Monte Currently Intends To Take Turner To The Final Three

Despite some belief from fans that he would take Brittany, Big Brother live-feed viewers heard Monte confirm to Turner that he’s intending to honor the Final Three deal they solidified with Taylor. The move may seem surprising for any fan, though it’s not hard to understand his decision to take Turner over Brittany.

With the Final Three Head of Household competitions around the corner, Monte wants to ensure that he has a decent chance of being in the Final Two chair. Brittany absolutely would not take Monte to the Final Two, but there’s a good chance that both Taylor and Turner will. Taylor, of course, entered a showmance with Monte this past week, and Turner may feel that he has a better shot standing alongside Monte than he would Taylor. Monte isn’t playing for second place, but he is seemingly trying to ensure he doesn’t finish any worse than that.

Taylor will likely continue to push Monte to try and save Brittany but, unfortunately for her, that may only embolden his decision. Monte may have a budding romance with Taylor, but the fact that he knows that she doesn’t want Turner in the Final Three will only help him ensure he’s sitting next to her if she wins. It’s also likely Turner will pick Monte over Taylor anyway, though anything can happen in the final days of the competition. Things could change but, for now, it’s looking like Brittany will leave the game in fourth place, despite her impressive veto win the week prior.