41 Last Minute Christmas Gifts For Entertainment Fans Across Streaming Services, LEGO, VPNs, Games Consoles, And TVs

Christmas is just a week away and, if you're anything like me, you're frantically doing lots of last minute shopping. Well, if you happen to have any movie or TV fanatics in your life, I'm compiling a list of some entertainment deals and products that could make great gifts for Christmas this year. It's probably not a good time to wait around, though, as the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and BestBuy's last delivery days before Christmas will be fast approaching.

From deals on LEGO, streaming services, and VPNs (which are great for partnering with your subscriptions if you're planning to go away anytime soon), I'm forever looking at the best deals for CinemaBlend writers since joining the team in 2022. But let me preface the deals below by saying they won't necessarily have money off. From actual offers to products that I just think will make good deals, you'll find it all below.

For starters, streaming services are a great option for gifting. Sure, there's nothing you can physically wrap-up, but having your next year sorted for movie marathons and TV bingeing is no bad thing. Plus, you don't need to hope and pray it arrives on time. That said, there aren't any actual streaming deals around at the moment. I've just had a great ol' time talking about Black Friday deals, but now most services have returned to their usual rates. Still, find all the cheapest ways to sign up right now, including the Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max bundle, which costs just $16.99 a month.

You definitely can't go wrong with LEGO either. For Star Wars fans, the Chewbacca collectable is down by over $60 on Walmart right now, or make all the Disney princess in your life's dreams come true with The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell set discounted by 20%.

From LEGO to streaming and everything in between – soundbars, streaming devices, TVs, etc – I've listed all the best Christmas gifts for entertainment fans below, and will be searching for more live as we countdown to the day itself.

Chosen by Chosen by Alice Marshall eCommerce Editor Off the back of an exhilarating Black Friday, I'm once again here to chat to you live as I seek high and low for the best entertainment deals that would make great Christmas gifts this year – whether you're shopping for a loved one, or yourself! I've been writing deals content for more than five years now, and while streaming deals definitely excite me the most, I'm also all over LEGO, as well as pulling in the experts to deliver top-tier advice on TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices.

My Favorite Entertainment Products And Deals Right Now

Disney Plus + Hulu + Max: $29.97 $16.99 A Month

I know, I know – this deal is available all year round, but that doesn't make it any less excellent. In the absence of a new promotion, this is where I would suggest anyone after a Disney Plus subscription go, bundling together arguably the strongest on-demand libraries there is. And, if you really want, you can pay a bit more to forego ads.

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED: $799 $699.99 At Best Buy

Save $100 – This was my favorite TV to talk about over Black Friday. Sadly, it's not quite as cheap as it once was, now with just $100 off rather than the $200 price drop we saw. Still, LG's B4 series has been well reviewed across the board, with the manufacturer having a great reputation with its OLED models.

Sonos Beam 2 soundbar: $499 $369 At Walmart

Save 26% – Sonos is such a trustworthy brand when it comes to home audio, and I would be happy to have this handsome soundbar blasting out in my living room. The Beam 2 hits the sweet spot between cost and quality and this is the cheapest it has ever been (also at Amazon). You get Dolby Atmos, 3D surround sound, and compatibility with a wide selection of smart tools – all from one sleek speaker unit.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49 $29 At Walmart

Save 40% – Roku still has the edge on the competition when it comes to streaming sticks, and that's only exemplified by this model that Tom's Guide says is the very best out there. Yes, you can get one of the below deals for less than $20 if you don't absolutely need 4K functionality. But I'd suggest paying the extra $12 if you can and future proofing yourself. It's a fantastic deal.(Also at Amazon for $29).

NordVPN: $11.59 $2.99 A Month On 2 Year Plan + 3 Months Free

Save 74% - NordVPN's Cyber Mondayy deal is another favorite for me this Cyber Monday. Already a great value for money product, it's got even cheaper in this offer for 2024, and you get 3 months extra tagged on to your 2 Year plan. I love to partner a VPN with my streaming subscriptions to ensure I never get locked out of them while travelling, and NordVPN is the most reliable VPN when it comes to unblocking streaming services around the world. Expires December 2

LEGO Disney Stitch: $64 $51.94 At Amazon

Save 20% - I love LEGO. What person doesn't? It's a great way to unwind and the completed product is a great way to dress up your bookshelves. Considering I'm also a big Disney fan – and confess to having a Stitch plushie when I was a kid – this Stitch set excites me greatly. Probably more adorable than the live action Stitch will be. Yes, I'm apprehensive about that one...

^ Top

Best Streaming Services Deals

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

This is a small but mighty bundle. Considering the standalone packages for both Disney Plus and Hulu cost $9.99 a month respectively, pay just a dollar more and get both in one subscription. Bringing more mature content to accompany your Star Wars, Marvel, and classic Disney viewing, this really is exceptional value, with the choice to pay more ($19.99 a month) to go ad-free.

Disney Plus + Hulu + Max: $29.97 $16.99 A Month

Arguably the ultimate streaming bundle, I think this is one of the most exciting streaming deals available right now. Yes, it is available all year round, but it marries together some of the most exciting on-demand libraries for streaming. Get all your Marvel with a helping of Hulu Originals like Only Murders in the Building and Max's eclectic selection of golden oldies like The Sopranos and exciting newer hits like The Last of Us.

Starz: $10.99 $3 A Month For First 3 Months

Your entertainment is all sorted through STARZ, with a bunch of great movies and TV boxsets, including Outlander, The Couple Next Door, Three Women, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Usually setting you back $10.99 a month, you can lock in this price for your first three months.

Max: $5 Off Max As Sling Premium Add-On

Sign up to either of Sling's baseline packages and get $5 off its Ad-Free plan, usually $16.99 a month in addition to Sling's cord cutter package. New and eligible returning subscribers can benefit from this $5 saving every month, as well as the 50% off your first month of the Sling Blue or Orange plan.

Peacock TV Annual Plan: From $79.99 A Year - Save 16%

NBC's very own streaming service, you can find the likes of the Chicago universe, The Office, SNL, as well as Bravo's roster of reality TV including Real Housewives of..., and Peacock Originals such as Poker Face, Those About to Die, Apples Never Fall, and more. You'll also get live sports, with your Peacock subscription when opting for its Premium Plus plan, allowing access to your local NBC Channel 24/7. Regardless of whether you opt for that package or its cheaper option, we always recommend its annual plan when looking for great value for money, saving more than 16% when prepaying for a year of streaming.

Paramount Plus With SHOWTIME: $12.99 A Month Or $119.99 A Year

Get the most out of a Paramount Plus subscription and sign up to its more premium plan, Paramount Plus With Showtime. You're essentially getting two catalogs of content, throwing together both Paramount Plus and Showtime Originals. And if you're a big fan of the likes of Tulsa King, Survivor, 1883, other CBS hits as well as live sports, and those Showtime titles, CinemaBlend always suggests saving big with the annual plan, working out as little as $5 or $10 a month.

Sling TV: 50% Off First Month On All Plans + AMC Plus Free

It's been a while since we've seen a free trial from Sling, but its half price saving remains in the best streaming deals stronghold. However, it has just got even better. Currently new subscribers can sign up, save 50% and get a month of AMC Plus free. Stream shows like Mayfair Witches, The Walking Dead, and Interview with a Vampire.

Disney Plus + Hulu + ESPN Plus: From $16.99 A Month

The first iteration of the bundle, you can now choose between the Trio Basic and Trio Premium plan, introducing ESPN Plus to your streaming roster with a ton of live sports to get your teeth into. Opt for its ad-supported $16.99 a month, or pay $26.99 a month to bypass the ads.

Disney Plus Annual Plan: $159.99 A Year - Save 16%

If Disney Plus is one of your holy grail streaming services, it's worth considering paying for a year upfront and saving yourself over $30. Rather than paying the monthly rate of $15.99 a month on its Ad-Free standalone plan (working out as $191.88 a year), you can pay just $159.99 for 12 months. It essentially works out as 12 months for the price of 10, and also locks you into that commercial free streaming experience, with 4K resolutions and

^ Top

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca: $199.99 $139 At Walmart

Save $60.99 - Who doesn't want a cuddly Chewbacca residing on their shelves? Now with a pretty heft price cut, you can snatch up this collectable build which was released in celebration of 40 years since Star Wars: return of the Jedi was released.

LEGO Technic NASA Mars Rover: $99.99 $79.99 At BestBuy

Save $20 - Sick of Star Wars sets and want the real deal? Well, sort of. The NASA Mars Rover set is down in price through BestBuy, with time to order online and get it delivered before Christmas. One for the slightly older kids, there's over a 1,000 pieces to this build, and features 360 degree steering and movable arms.

LEGO Icons Corvette Classic Car: $149.99 $119.99 At BestBuy

Save $30 - An actual classic car is probably a little steep where Christmas gifting is concerned, so why not get the LEGO version instead? Build your own striking red Chevrolet sports car.

LEGO Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet: $69.99 $48.99 At BestBuy

Save $21 - For fans of Star Wars: Clone Wars, this build is great for putting together and then having on display. The 766 piece build pieces together the iconic helmet of Commander Cody.

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 Droid: $239.95 $195 At Walmart

Save $44.95 - An iconic character from Star Wars, build your own R2-D2 with its own information plaque. Described as a challenging build, this one is for adults only and has over 2,000 pieces.

LEGO Ideas The Insect Collection: $79.99 $63.95 at Amazon

Save 20% - Another one for fans of nature, the intricate Insect Collection by LEGO is down by 20% to just $63.95. A great gift for keen builders, this one is idea for ages 18+. You'll be able to build your own butterfly, beetle, and Chinese mantis.

LEGO Disney The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell: $125 $159.99 At Walmart

Save $34.99 - Right out of a fairytale, this is one dreamy build for Disney fans. Including Ariel, King Triton and Ursuala minifigures, the set also has figures of Sebastian and Flounder.

LEGO Disney Stitch: $64 $51.95 At Amazon

Save 20% - Live action Lilo and Stitch is imminent and Experiment 626 is available in his animated form in this adorable LEGO build. With nearly $15 off, this one is great for all the family, for ages 9+.

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Shuttle: $95.79 $79.19 At Walmart

Save 17% - Now even cheaper than it was over Black Friday, this set compromises of 660 pieces and will take your LEGO build to a galaxy far, far away. Return to the classic Star Wars scenes with Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader figurines included. Cheaper through Walmart than Amazon right now, this is an exciting one for Star Wars fans, young and old.

LEGO Icons Poinsettia Plant: $49.99 $34.99 At Walmart

Save $15 - If you've got cats but want the festive floral in your home, how about a LEGO version? Now down by $15, it's a great opportunity to get a Poinsettia that'll never die on you.

^ Top

Best Streaming Devices Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: $34.99 $19.99 At Amazon

Save 43% – $2 more than it was over Black Friday, you can still always rely on Amazon to have its flagship Fire TV Stick discounted. All versions are Alexa compatible for voice commands and are small enough to shove in your baggage to take on your travels. Got a 4K TV? Then I'd strongly suggest paying the $10 more for the Ultra HD model, down by 44% in this limited time deal.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49 $29 At Walmart

Save 40% – Tom's Guide calls it the best overall streaming device you can buy. Who am I to argue!? In its 4.5 out 5 review, Tom's Guide admires its excellent 4K HDR quality, Dolby Vision support, Roku's perfectly honed user interface and the fact it features "practically every app you need". (Also at Amazon for $29).

Roku Streambar SE: $99 $69 At Amazon

Save 31% – If you're looking to purchase a streaming device and a soundbar this Christmas, then Roku is killing both birds with this rather nifty stone. It has built-in 4K/HD/HDR streaming and the speaker has presets for movies, music and more. A word of caution, though: reviewers haven't been very complimentary about its quality as an out-and-out soundbar, with Consumer Reports describing its overall sound as mediocre.

Roku Ultra 2024: $99 $79 At Amazon

Save 21% – I have to admit that TechHive isn't a website that I frequent with much regularity, but they spotted this deal that everybody else seems to have missed. The Ultra is the current kingpin on Roku's range and it remains at its cheapest ever Amazon Black Friday price. Featuring a beefier processor, greater range of high-dynamic range support and even a snazzy backlit remote, you can team it up with a 4K TV and take advantage of the Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos audio.

^ Top

Best VPN Deals

NordVPN: $11.59 $2.99 A Month On 2 Year Plan + 3 Months Free

Save 74% - NordVPN features on all CinemaBlend's How to Watch guides. This is the VPN I use when streaming and proves the most reliable when unblocking streaming services without compromising on speed, which is obviously pretty important. Nobody wants the dreaded buffer icon. It's also the #1 VPN according to Tom's Guide, which tested Nord's unblocking prowess across major streaming providers around the world.

Surfshark: $4.98 $1.99 A Month On 2 Year Plan + 4 Months Free

Save 60% - Surfshark comes in at number 2 for Tom's Guide as the overall best VPN and also its best streaming VPN guide. It's a great little VPN, especially intuitive if you're new to the world of VPNs with a seamless, cool interface across devices. Of course, most important of all for us, it's also very good at unblocking and a more affordable option if Nord is a bit steep for you. It also offers unlimited connections.

Proton VPN: $9.99 $2.99 A Month On 2 Year Plan

Save 70% - Proton VPN's ability to unblock streaming services is good – in particular, Tom's Guide describes its ability to unblock Netflix libraries around the globe as "first-class". Continuing its discounted Black Friday rates, this price point definitely makes it worth checking out. Leading with its initiative to offer a secure tool, unlike the above, it goes above and beyond for full transparency with its users as an open-source platform.

Privado: $1.48 A Month On 2 Year Plans + 3 Months Free

Save 87% - Tom's Guide described PrivadoVPN's Cyber Monday deal as great if "you're looking for a VPN that balances speed, unblocking power, and solid security." It's more limited than others, only able to unblock US Netflix. However, it did well elsewhere in unblocking BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, and other services. It also has a free plan, allowing you to give the service a go before subscribing to its premium version. Note that features like unblocking may only be available on the paid-for version, though.

^ Top

Best TV Deals

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED: $799 $699.99 At Best Buy

Save $100 – It's not as cheap as it was over Black Friday, but there's still a decent $100 saving to be had. A mid-range TV that punches well above its weight. TechRadar calls it the market's "top budget OLED TV", while RTINGS awarded it a handsome 8.9 out of 10 and called it "an excellent choice for watching sports, using it as a PC monitor, or playing video games." So it's a terrific all-rounder at a great value price point.

Hisense U8N 65-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED: $1,499 $899.99 At Amazon

Save 40% – Tom's Guide's very favorite TV, there's still a great deal available for the 65-inch version of the U8N, just $2 up from its Black Friday price. Their reviewer lauded its "bonkers brightness", saying that it boasts an "idyllic picture at a wildly reasonable price". Hisense has pulled out all the stops with this one, packing in the latest Mini-LED Pro+ display technology, 3000 nits brightness, 144Hz gaming mode and Dolby Atmos sound. It's also available at Best Buy for a couple dollars more.

Sony Bravia 8 55" OLED TV: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 At Best Buy

You know what you're getting with a Bravia TV: stunning visuals, a very powerful image and video processor, class-leading tech and more acronyms than you can shake a stick at. Sony's OLED TVs are superb and this is a nice discount on a 2024 model.

Samsung DU6900 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): $329.99 $249.99 at Samsung

Save $80 - Just because you might be after a more 'budget' TV doesn't mean you have to go for some rusty old model. Samsung's 50" display from its new DU6900 series is great according to TechRadar, who describe the TV has offering "a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling". So you can expect your Marvel movies to leap off the screen, with features like Object Tracking Sound Lite to add to the experience.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF21: $899.99 $599.99 At BestBuy

With 1,000 lumens of brightness, 1080p HDR and integrated speakers this little projector punches way above its weight – and with $300 off the MSRP it's a lot more affordable now.

^ Top

Best Soundbar Deals

Sonos Beam Gen 2: $499 $369 At Amazon

Save 26% - Great for experiencing a 3D surround sound effect with Dolby Atmos capability, Sonos is also known for being incredibly sleek in terms of its design, great if you want to maintain your feng shui.

JBL Bar 9.1: $1,199 $799.99 At Amazon

This is a very serious soundbar system with 820W of output power including a 300W powered subwoofer and Dolby Atmos and DTS:X decoding. It's absolutely overkill for small apartments but if you've got a big room to make boom...

Samsung HW-990D: $1,997.99 $979.99 At Walmart

Down to $1,100 over Black Friday, this audio set-up has got even cheaper in the lead up to Christmas. No, that's not a typo: the deal here really does take $1018 off the MSRP for this 11.1.4-channel soundbar system. This is the top of the range Samsung setup and includes rear wireless speakers and Samsung's really clever Q-symphony tech that turns your TV speakers into part of the sound system.

Sony HT-S2000 Soundbar: $499.99 $298 At Amazon

You don't need to spend huge money to give your TV a big audio upgrade. Sony's cute 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar gives a surprisingly hefty sound for such a small device, and it's wall mountable as well as made for tabletop placement.

^ Top

Best Gaming Deals

Meta Quest 3 512GB With Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle: $649 $499.99 At Amazon

While there's technically no money off, the Meta Quest 3 still saw its price recalibrated following the release of the new 3S model, making it more affordable. And this bundle is one for movie fans who want to give Batman: Arkham Shadow a go alongside a 3-month free trial of Quest+.

Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock: $129.99 $99.99 At Amazon

An absolute essential for any Meta Quest 3 owners, the charging dock is minimalist and sleek, helping to keep your space organized and your VR headset juiced up. The docking station comes with rechargable batteries for your Touch Plus controls, as well as LED display to let you know when your headset and controllers are fulling charged.

Sony - PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle - White: $599.99 $349.99 At Best Buy

Save $250! - Virtual reality headsets are as popular as ever, and Sony's offering what may be the biggest VR discount of this year or any other by knocking $250 off the going $599.99 price of the PSVR 2. And that discount also includes the game Horizon: Call of the Mountain, so no need to worry about not having any games to play after buying it.

Sony - PlayStation 5 Slim Console - White: $499.99 $424.99 At Best Buy

Save $75! - Essentially the same best-deal-of-all as the one above, only this PS5 slim console does include the disc drive for gamers who prefer physical copies to downloads, or might not have strong enough Internet speeds to make it work.

Sony - PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition - White: $449.99 $374.99 At Best Buy

Save $75! - Here we have the best PS5 deal out there for those looking for the cheapest price without the PS5 Pro frills, while still enjoying the 1TB of storage space, the 4K-TV gaming, ray tracing and other standard features. Note that this is the digital edition of the console, which means there's no disc drive for physical games or Blu-rays.

^ Top