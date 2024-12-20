I Found The Wildest Yellowstone Gift On Amazon, And It's A Unique Way For Fans To Remember The Show After Its Finale

While Yellowstone’s fifth season brought in an insanely high number of viewers, sometimes I forget just how popular it is. Then I take one moment to scroll through Amazon’s pages of merchandise for the show, and I’m hit with a wall of wild proof that shows just how popular and beloved this drama is. So, now that Yellowstone has aired its final episode on the 2024 TV schedule, here are some wild and unique pieces of merchandise to help fans remember this modern Western.

Truthfully, there are some very wild pieces of Yellowstone merch out there. However, the one that is the wildest to me is the official cologne from Tru Western.

Cologne Tru Western Yellowstone Ride Reserve Men's Cologne: $65.40 At Amazon

The scent is called “Ride Reserve” and it blends “smooth woody textures with an addicting smokey vanilla signature.” The product description claims that it “embodies riding for the brand,” so I guess if you are looking to smell like Rip, Kayce, or one of the branded cowboys, this cologne is for you.

Again, I find it kind of bonkers that there is an official cologne for this show. However, as this final season has rolled out, they have done a bunch of brand partnerships to produce unique and practical items. So, while this is crazy to me, it’s also a solid and useful gift.

Now, keeping this useful (and weird) idea in mind, you can get Yellowstone BBQ kits. Again, this is official merch for the show, which makes it wilder. However, again, it’s practical, which I love:

BBQ Tools Proud Grill Company Y Yellowstone BBQ Tool Set 2 Piece Grill Set: $34.99 $27.99 At Amazon

Save 20% – This Yellowstone BBQ set comes with a spatula and tongs, both made using stainless steel and finished with bamboo handles, with the all important Yellowstone logo, of course. Complete with a hang ring for storage and locking mechanism on the tongs, this is a great set, both from a practical point of view and if you're a hardcore Yellowstone fan.

If you are looking to go down the funny route here, and find some truly chaotic Yellowstone merch, look no further than this Rip tumbler:

Tumbler ATHAND Store Funny Yellowstone 12oz Wine Tumbler With Lid Stainless Steel Coffee Mug Cup: $17.99 At Amazon

This stainless steel tumbler says "I'm getting Ripped tonight" on it, and is available in black or white. One to put a smile on the face of any self-confessed Yellowstone enthusiastic, this is a great tongue-in-cheek gift.

Not only can this gift help pay homage to Yellowstone’s big Season 5 finale, but it can also help get you hyped for the Beth and Rip spinoff that’s in the works. So, this cup serves multiple purposes AND it’ll make you or whoever you give it to laugh.

Meanwhile, while Yellowstone is NOT a kids' show, you can teach them about the show and get them excited to watch it early by purchasing this collectible toy vehicle.

Toys Big Country Toys AMT Adult Collectibles Rip Wheeler Yellowstone Polaris Ranger Truck with Trailer: $45.99 $39.99 At Amazon

Save 13% – This is a replica of Rip Wheeler's Polaris Ranger from Yellowstone. While it is listed as a collectible, and it can be used as such, you can also wheel it around a living room pretending that it’s a ranch and have a grand old time.

Speaking of fun for the whole family, there’s also Yellowstone Uno. Yes, you read that correctly!

Games Mattel Games Yellowstone UNO Card Game: $6.49 At Amazon

If you are looking to add some drama into game night that isn’t nearly as dramatic or deadly as Dutton drama, then this is the gift for you. This version of Uno is special because the characters from Yellowstone are on the cards.

Of course, if you aren’t looking to get outlandish Yellowstone gifts, you can go the more traditional route. DVD and Blu-Ray make great last minute Christmas gifts. While the last episodes of Season 5 aren’t available on physical media yet, there is a lovely box set of the first four seasons plus its prequel 1883 that would be a perfect gift.

DVD Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection: $79.19 At Amazon

This Yellowstone box set includes the first four seasons of Yellowstone, as well as its spin-off 1883 in a beautiful gift box set.

Then, to add to this box set, tack on a Peacock subscription so you can keep up with the show as it adds its new episodes to Season 5.

Overall, the world of absurd Yellowstone merchandise is vast and ever-expanding (especially with more upcoming Yellowstone shows on the way), and honestly, they make for some very good and creative gifts. So, if you have a fan of this show in your life and you are looking for a way to commemorate these last five seasons, maybe consider buying one or more of these items.