The Sweet Story Behind Rian Johnson Pitching Knives Out To His Wife On Their First Date
You had me at Benoit Blanc.
Rian Johnson has found success with different types of movies, from the neo-noir mystery Brick to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. However, more recently, his name has become synonymous with the murder mystery genre. Between the Knives Out series — the latest of which, Wake Up Dead Man, is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar in December — and Poker Face, Johnson has been a big part of repopularizing the genre, but it turns out the inspiration to do so had been bubbling for longer than we may have realized.
Knives Out was a hit when it was released in 2019, introducing audiences to Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, the world’s greatest detective, with his Southern drawl and wonderfully flamboyant sense of style. It turns out ole Benny rented space in Rian Johnson’s head for some time before he made his debut six years ago. Ram Bergman, co-producer on the Knives Out films, told Variety the idea was born a full decade before the first movie’s release.
In fact, he said that Rian Johnson first mentioned the concept of doing a murder mystery with Benoit Blanc when he was on his first date with Karina Longworth, who he married in 2018.
It's really special that these movies were something that Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth talked about from the very beginning of their relationship and now — more than a decade later and after seven years of marriage — the Benoit Blanc mysteries have become such a phenomenon.
There’s also another pretty cool connection between Karina Longworth and Rian Johnson’s career in murder mysteries. Apparently we have her to thank for Poker Face, as Natasha Lyonne apparently met Johnson at one of Longworth’s book signings. According to SyFy, the Orange Is the New Black star said:
So not only was Karina Longworth around for the birth of Benoit Blanc, but she was apparently instrumental in the creation of Charlie Cale.
Of course, the fate of the case-of-the-week series is up in the air right now, as Peacock canceled Poker Face after Season 2. However, Rian Johnson has confirmed that he’s shopping the series around, with Peter Dinklage possibly in talks to take over the role of the human bullshit detector.
Maybe Rian Johnson should get his wife to work some of her magic with the universe to make that happen, because I like her track record so far!
If you want to revisit Rian Johnson’s murder mystery work, Wake Up Dead Man hits theaters on Friday, December 12, while Knives Out can be streamed on Prime Video and Glass Onion on Netflix. Poker Face, meanwhile, is available on Peacock, so in order to get the best prices on all of these, be sure to check out our Black Friday streaming deals.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
