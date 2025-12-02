Knives Out Gets Parodied By Sesame Street In An A+ Video, And I'm Loving The Benoit Blanc-Esque Muppet

Every now and then, the internet hands us a crossover so perfect, so unexpectedly delightful, you just have to stop what you’re doing and appreciate the craftsmanship. Today’s gift? Sesame Street dropped a full-on Knives Out parody, complete with a Muppet detective named Beignet Blanc, and it is every bit as brilliant as it sounds. It’s sharp and silly, yet somehow still feels like a loving wink at Rian Johnson’s Knives Out mystery universe.

Netflix shared the clip in an official X post, proving once again that when something goes Muppet, things only get better. The streamer captioned the video: “Beignet Blanc stars in FORKS OUT. A @SesameStreet whodunnit…” — and, honestly, the moment you see this, which you can in the video below, you’re going to know you're in for something special the moment the muppets take the screen.

Beignet Blanc stars in FORKS OUT. A @SesameStreet whodunnit... pic.twitter.com/hQYbcq86QkDecember 2, 2025

The parody, titled “Forks Out,” plays out like a tiny, family-friendly Knives Out case. Cookie Monster is moments away from devouring a triple berry pie when he discovers the plate is completely empty. Oscar’s sardine pie remains tragically untouched, so clearly something sinister — or at least suspicious — is afoot. Enter Beignet Blanc, drawn like Benoit Blanc’s knitted doppelganger, complete with a Southern drawl and a serious commitment to dramatic deductions.

Blanc methodically eliminates suspects, including Cookie Monster himself (too messy), Oscar the Grouch (too proud of his sardine pie), and even name-drops Knives Out mastermind Rian Johnson. Grover, bless him, tries his hardest to be the world’s greatest detective, but Beignet Blanc stays about five steps ahead the entire time. And just like a classic whodunit, the real answer is both innocent and perfectly fitting — a twist that gives big “pastry-based Murder on the Orient Express” energy.

(Image credit: Netflix, The Muppets)

Rian Johnson Has Thoughts on a Muppets + Benoit Blanc Crossover

All of this arrives as fans continue to dream about the ultimate crossover: Benoit Blanc teaming up with the Muppets for a full movie. Rian Johnson himself recently explained why it wouldn’t quite work — mostly because Benoit Blanc’s cases involve murder, and the Muppets… do not. But this? This is the loophole.

A harmless little pie mystery, solved by a puppet detective who looks suspiciously like Daniel Craig? It scratches the itch without breaking either universe. It can be silly but still smart, family-friendly but still full of loving nods to Johnson’s Knives Out and sequel films. And the franchise’s creator hasn’t ruled this sort of crossover completely out, admitting, the answer would be to throw Blanc into a new Muppets movie, and that would be so much fun to see. So, come on, let’s make this happen, money people.

At the end of the day, “Forks Out” is the exact kind of joyful chaos that reminds us why the Muppets and Knives Out both have such loyal followings. Rian Johnson might never sign off on a full Benoit-meets-Muppets crossover, but if Sesame Street (new episodes streaming with a Netflix subscription) wants to keep tossing us these Beignet Blanc mini-mysteries, I’ll happily take them.

Honestly, the Muppet universe is already buzzing as Seth Rogen has a new Muppet Show special in the works for those with a Disney+ subscription, and Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are teaming up for a Miss Piggy movie penned by Cole Escola. The loss of Muppets Mayhem still stings, and probably will until something big steps in to replace it.

(Image credit: WWE)

With any luck, those two projects will hit so well that Disney ends up begging Rian Johnson to take on the next big ensemble Muppet movie. And if one of those characters just happens to be watching a Knives Out flick in the background? That’s a perfectly canon-safe way to slip Benoit Blanc into the fun.

Until then, fans can catch the recently released third entry in the mystery franchise, Wake Up Dead Man, in theaters now, before it arrives on Netflix on December 12.