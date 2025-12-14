Someone Noticed Netflix Made A Funny Flub With Wake Up Dead Man, And I Love Rian Johnson’s Response

Benoit Blanc has another mystery to contend with, and it all plays out in Wake Up Dead Man, the latest installment in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series. The highly anticipated 2025 Netflix release is garnering buzz amongst fans and film pundits alike. As a result, a number of people have taken to social media to weigh in on the flick. What I didn’t expect was for someone to post about noticing a funny technical flub that the streamer made with the film. Nevertheless, I love that Rian Johnson responded with a truly excellent take.

One of the most important duties that the folks at Netflix have when it comes to content is making sure that films are captioned correctly. Based on my personal experiences, the finished result for a given movie or TV show is usually on point. However, one user took to X after they realized that one of Benoit Blanc’s lines wasn’t correctly captioned for the subtitles. Because of that, there’s alternate wording that hilariously changes up the point of what Blanc was saying. Per the caption, Blanc says, “Telling the truth can be a belly rub.”

Yes, you read that sentence correctly, and I’m still chuckling right now. Rian Johnson is a witty screenwriter, to say the least, and his 2025 movie schedule entry does have some wild lines of dialogue. However, even he didn’t pen that “belly rub” point. When he spotted the flub, though, he shared thoughts that speak to his truly jovial personality:

lol the actual line he says is “telling the truth can be a bitter herb” but I love this so much I almost don’t want to tell Netflix (thanks @DrewMcWeeny for catching it) pic.twitter.com/SIjUhwzKmhDecember 13, 2025

If I were in the Looper director’s shoes, I’d probably also be tempted not to tell Netflix about the error just out of pure delight. Something I really appreciate about Rian Johnson is his sense of humor, and it tickles me to no end that he also finds this subtitle error funny. On top of that, what also makes me laugh is the sheer idea of Daniel Craig reciting that faux line with Benoit Blanc’s southern drawl.

This technical error is far from the only tidbit about Wake Up Dead Man that fans are discussing online, though. Many also seem to be discussing the movie’s biggest twists as well as the performances of the cast. Another keen topic seems to be the chemistry between Daniel Craig and Josh O’Connor, who plays new character Rev. Jud Duplenticy.

More on Wake Up Dead Man (Image credit: Cr. John Wilson/Netflix) Netflix’s Wake Up Dead Man Review: The Best Knives Out Movie Is Also The Least Fun

In this third Blanc-led mystery film, the world-famous detective is tapped to investigate the murder of a polarizing clergyman (Josh Brolin), whose death has been pinned on Duplenticy. This latest Knives Out offshoot, of course, includes a cast filled with A+ talent like Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close. Critics have praised Wake Up, citing Johnson’s writing and directing as well as the work of his ensemble cast.

At this point, I’m already eager for another Benoit Blanc film, and Rian Johnson confirmed this t hird movie won’t end the series. It, of course, remains to be seen just when that film might actually materialize. What I’ll take comfort in now, though, is the stream of responses to the threequel on social media. I’m not sure if anyone is going to be able to top that “belly rub” discovery for me but, if they do, I hope Johnson shares his two cents.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grab a Netflix subscription and stream Wake Up Dead Man now. With that same membership, fans can also stream the movie’s predecessor, Glass Onion.