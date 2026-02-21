Eva Mendes Got Candid About Why Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary Is A 'Masterpiece'
Amaze!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
There’s no question, expectations for Project Hail Mary are high. The book-to-screen adaptation’s source material is a beloved Andy Weir novel, it stars Ryan Gosling, and it was directed by Spider-Verse masterminds Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. It feels like a home run based on that information alone. However, according to Gosling’s wife, Eva Mendes, it isn’t a great movie; it’s a “masterpiece,” and she explained why.
Project Hail Mary will be released on the 2026 movie schedule on March 20; however, some famous folks have gotten to screen the sci-fi flick that’s led by Ryan Gosling early. Edgar Wright, Josh Gad and more posted their praise for the film, deeming it a “dazzling but very human epic” and the “first masterpiece of 2026,” among other things. It would seem Eva Mendes concurs with these claims, too, as she wrote on Instagram:
As someone who has read Project Hail Mary, I fully expect it to be a next-level theatrical experience. It follows Gosling’s Ryland Grace as he finds himself in space and on a mission to save humanity. While there, he makes an unexpected ally, and they work together to save their homes. It’s epic, funny and action-packed. So, yes, it will be something you want to see on the biggest screen possible.
To prove that point further, Mendes candidly explained how this film transported her back to her childhood and seeing movies on the big screen. She explained:
Well, E.T. is one of the best sci-fi movies ever made, so that’s very, very high praise. However, it also speaks to the big heart Project Hail Mary could have. Much like The Martian, which is also based on one of Andy Weir’s novels, this story is grand; however, it’s also a moving and very human tale. So, if this movie is anything like the book, yes, it will be a film that the entire family should love.
Speaking to that point, Mendes addressed her bias – her husband is the star of this film – but also reiterated that she loves it for more than that reason. She wrote:
Now, Mendes has been hyping up Project Hail Mary, and she has a history of making sure she’s always supporting her partner’s projects. She had great jokes for The Fall Guy, and she brought the Kenergy for Barbie. Now, she’s making her adoration for Gosling’s newest movie known, and it’s very clear that she thinks it's absolutely fantastic.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So, to see if Project Hail Mary lives up to the hype (I feel like it will), make sure you are ready to go to the movie theater on March 20.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.