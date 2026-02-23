Critics Have Seen Paradise Season 2. Can Sterling K. Brown’s Thriller Maintain Momentum Outside Of The Bunker?
Still surging, or sophomore slump?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The first season of Paradise took the TV world by storm with its twisty post-apocalyptic murder mystery. While the assassination of President Cal Bradford drove the story, it was always more about the bigger secrets surrounding the doomsday event — and what was really happening outside of their underground “paradise.” As Season 2 premieres on the 2026 TV schedule, we're about to find that out for ourselves. Critics have seen 7 of the 8 episodes, and they’re mostly in for more fun in (and out of) the bunker.
Last we saw Sterling K. Brown’s Xavier Collins, he was headed to the Earth’s surface in search of his wife, after Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) revealed there were survivors, and Teri was one of them. What will Xavier encounter outside of the bunker? Even more worrisome, what chaos will unfold inside of it? According to Cheryl Eddy of Gizmodo, Paradise Season 2 succeeds in following multiple characters (complete with flashbacks, of course) to bring us even more tension and thrills this time around. The critic writes:
Jonathan Wilson of Ready Steady Cut says the expanded scope of Season 2 plays to Dan Fogelman’s strength in weaving emotional storylines together This Is Us-style. It isn’t perfect, Wilson says, but the pluses outweigh the minuses for an overall “immensely satisfying” sophomore effort. The critic rates the season 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Belen Edwards of Mashable notes how expanding the world beyond the Colorado bunker also leaves us without a strong “Who killed the president?”-esque mystery to center the drama, but that’s not Fogelman's only big Season 2 swing. The premiere episode focuses almost solely on a survivor we’ve never met before — Annie, as Shailene Woodley joins the Paradise cast — and surprises like that continue throughout. Critics don’t know how it ends, but this one has certainly enjoyed the ride either way. Edwards says:
For other critics, the ride alone may not be enough, as Angie Han on THR argues that bigger isn’t necessarily better in Paradise’s case. The series has always been more heart than head, Han says, and there’s definitely enough good in Season 2 to make you not want to sweat the small stuff. However, the inconsistencies, plot holes and dead-end narratives accumulate to eat away at the series’ already-shaky structure. The critic continues:
Clint Worthington of RogerEbert says Paradise loses the novelty that drew us to it in the first place, as Xavier splits off into his own storyline. The political intrigue and unsettling veneer of normalcy inside Sinatra’s “Paradise” are gone, and while “a few pulpy delights” still exist, according to Worthington, it’s all a bit too slow-moving for his taste. The critic says:
While the reviews are a little mixed, the critics all seem to agree there’s plenty to like here — especially if you’re a fan of Dan Fogelman’s timeline-jumping, heartstring-pulling, gasp-worthy, twisty storytelling. However, when you open the door to the bunker, things are going to change, and when you add more characters, others could get lost.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
How much that bothers you will likely determine how you feel about Paradise Season 2, but the 30 critics reporting to Rotten Tomatoes have brought it to a Certified Fresh 90%. The first three episodes are available to stream now with a Hulu subscription, with episodes coming weekly on Mondays thereafter.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.