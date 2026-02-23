The Scrubs Revival Brought Back A Lot Of OGs, But How Do They Feel About New Cast Addition?
I like this character already.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Naturally with the Scrubs revival that’s premiering on the 2026 TV schedule, longtime fans are most excited about reuniting with Zach Braff’s JD, Donald Faison’s Turk and a handful of other familiar faces from one of the best sitcoms of all time. But there also plenty of new faces along for the ride, including Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer. CinemaBlend learned from John C. McGinley and Judy Reyes, two of the OG Scrubs actors, what it was like working with her on this new season.
Bayer stars in the Scrubs revival as Sibby, an administrator at Sacred Heart who runs a wellness program for the faculty and staff. As seen in the Scrubs trailer, she is also committed to making sure the employees are interacting with each other in a civil and professional manner, which results in her having some hilarious moments with McGinley’s Dr. Perry Cox. So when I spoke with McGinley and Reyes, who’s reprising Carla Espinosa, I asked him what his experience was like working with Bayer, and he told me:
Anyone who’s seen Scrubs, whether it was during its original run on NBC and then ABC, or streamed it years later with a Hulu subscription, knows that Dr. Cox doesn’t mince words and hold back on his opinions of people. His rants were one of the main sources of humor on the original Scrubs, and these days more than ever, his brand of bluntness is frowned upon in the workplace. In the trailer, when Sibby tells him to tone down his criticism of one of the interns, he asks about whether he gets three strikes, to which she says, “You have 900 strikes.”
Without going into spoilers, Sibby’s sensitivity clashing with Dr. Cox’s brashness is one of the highlights of the Scrubs revival for me. So I was glad to hear John C. McGinley praise Vanessa Bayer about how she fleshed out her character. Then Judy Reyes chimed in to say about how Scrubs has a history of actors improving their characters beyond what’s written in the script:
Like McGinley and Reyes, Bayer is recurring in the Scrubs revival, so we won’t see her in every episode. Regardless, I look forward to seeing how Sibby meshes with the show’s other characters, particularly JD, who also values sensitivity. Between Scrubs and her voice role as Diane in the upcoming 2026 movie Hoppers, Bayer has a lot going on over the next few weeks.
The first two episodes of the Scrubs revival air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and they’ll be available to stream in Hulu the day after. CinemaBlend also spoke with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence about why he refuses to speak ill of the original show’s polarizing ninth season.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.