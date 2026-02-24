Why I Don't Think 90 Day: The Single Life Is Doing Colt And Gino Any Favors So Far

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "The Art of the Situationship." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life is usually a chance for 90 Day Fiancé stars who split after marriage or a long-term relationship to show who they were outside of that, and allow the audience see them in a new light. Unfortunately, this latest season hasn't been a great start for many cast members involved, specifically Gino Palazzolo and Colt Johnson.

Putting aside the fact that Colt is in a committed relationship with Cortney Reardanz and shouldn't even be in this season, both men haven't done a great job at showing they can be different outside of their past relationships. This latest episode really illustrated that, and left me disappointed in both.

Colt Is Still Flirting With Women While In A Relationship

Colt has had three relationships end on 90 Day Fiancé since he first appeared, and it seems as though he's heading toward a fourth. Despite Cortney taking him in to help nurse him back to health after he broke his leg on 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt revealed he's been talking with a Brazilian woman online for the past year.

The problem is, he's also dating Cortney and living in her parents' house. She is not aware he's been talking to this woman, though is aware of his reputation for doing this exact thing. Despite his problematic past, Colt had a chance to have a real redemption on 90 Day: The Single Life after rehabbing his leg. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though he's ready or willing to change, and I have a feeling he'll be out of Cortney's home before too long.

Gino Expecting Romance With Natalie After What She Went Through Had Me Shaking My Head

Gino decided to reconnect with Natalie, who he visited for the first time since she abruptly left Michigan after a fight with his ex-wife, Jasmine Pineda. I was shocked enough that she even agreed to meet up with him again. To think he was bold enough to request sex after his arrival blew my mind.

While it is a bit surprising for Gino to be ready to go, considering that was a major barrier in his relationship with Jasmine, it tracks with his general attitude. Gino went in thinking if he apologized for what his ex did, it'd be all good.

While it is a bit surprising for Gino to be ready to go, considering that was a major barrier in his relationship with Jasmine, it tracks with his general attitude. Gino went in thinking if he apologized for what his ex did, it'd be all good.

What he didn't do was admit to Natalie that he was never upfront with her about where his relationship was with Jasmine. He didn't mention they weren't technically divorced, and had she known that, she might've never gone to see him in Michigan the first time. Until he acknowledges the part he played in all of this and wins back her trust, I don't see this relationship moving forward.

Hopefully, these guys can turn around their reputations after a rough start on 90 Day: The Single Life, and I'll have a more positive update on them in the future. Catch new episodes on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and see the drama unfold.