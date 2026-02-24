Eddie Murphy’s Son And Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Are Having A Baby. What We Know About The Pregnancy (So Far)

In 2021, fans had humorously sweet thoughts to share after it was revealed that Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy’s kids were in a relationship. Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence eventually tied the knot in 2025, with Eddie confirming that the pair opted for a small ceremony in a church as opposed to a big wedding bankrolled by him or Martin. All the while, fans have been wondering whether Jasmin and Eric will have kids or even a “comedy super-baby.” Well, the two are now expecting, and we have some details.

When Did Eric Murphy And Jasmin Lawrence Announce Her Pregnancy?

Murphy and Martin revealed earlier in February that they were expecting their first child. The announcement came courtesy of an Instagram post that was jointly shared to both the expectant mom and dad’s accounts. The post included some sweet maternity photos, which they credited to Willie T, and they also dropped a brief caption: “Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift”. Check out the post below to see the images:

Although I don’t have children myself, I’d imagine that it’s an exciting time when a couple prepares to welcome their first kid. And, as happy as Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy’s kids are, fans also seem to be just as, if not more, pumped. The comments section of the thread is filled with positive messages, and it’s lovely to see. When Jasmin and Eric dropped those photos weeks ago, they didn’t reveal the sex of their child. Yet they’ve since revealed that news and more.

What Are Jasmin Lawrence And Eric Murphy Having, And What Will They Be Named?

Recent photos and videos shared to social media revealed that Murphy and Lawrence had a baby shower. Lawrence shared a few pictures along with some clips to her Instagram stories and retweeted posts from loved ones. In her own video post, which was captured by People, Lawrence not only confirmed she and her hubby were expecting a girl but also revealed what her name will be:

Ari Skye, mommy loves you so much. This day is all for you.

That’s a sweet name, and I love just how excited Jasmin Lawrence is to become a mom. While sharing posts on Instagram, Lawrence also reposted a photo from one of her guests, Taylor Finney, which shows the two of them alongside Murphy. Check it out:

A since-expired post also showed Martin Lawrence embracing his daughter in a sweet photo taken at the shower. From outside looking in, it feels as though Lawrence and Eddie Murphy are looking forward to the new baby.

Eddie Murphy Shared A Funny Take On Eric Having A Kid With Jasmin Lawrence

Some people may laugh, but there really have been fans who’ve been wondering whether the Murphy/Lawrence baby could end up being incredibly funny. Eddie Murphy commented on that possibility even before his son exchanged vows with Martin’s daughter. When the Beverly Hills Cop star broached the topic in 2024, he said:

And I'm expecting the child—if they ever get married and have a child, I'm expecting the child to be funny.

Following Eric and Jasmin’s eventual engagement, it was particularly funny to hear their dads talk about their nuptials and joke about who would be paying for it. Aside from the potential cost of the wedding, though, Martin also suggested that Eddie give the toast at the wedding, saying he’s “funnier” than he is. While none of that came to pass, the two dads haven’t seemed displeased over how everything turned out.

I personally couldn’t be happier for the Murphy and Lawrence families, as they await the arrival of their latest addition. Here’s wishing the best to Jasmin and Eric on the arrival of their bundle of joy.