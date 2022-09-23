15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

No one could have predicted that a
movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean movies Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
The trio would reunite with the main antagonist of the first film, Geoffrey Rush as Capt. Barbossa, but this time as an ally in what was initially said to be the third and final installment of the franchise. A decade-and-a-half has passed since the
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End cast (also including Bill Nighy as Davy Jones, Naomie Harris as Tia Dalma, Chow Yun-fat as Sao Feng, and rock star Keith Richards as Jack's father) gathered for the high-seas adventure's world premiere. Relive that night and check out how the actors look today by swiping through photos in the slideshow below.
Bill Nighy attends world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff) Bill Nighy attends Paramont+ UK Launch in London (Image credit: Karwai Tang / Contributor) Chow Yun-Fat at the Tokyo, Japan photocall for Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: Jun Sato / Contributor) Chow Yun-Fat attend the celebration party of director Felix Chong Man-Keung's film Project Gutenberg (Image credit: VCG / Contributor) Geoffrey Rush attends Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End photocall in Tokyo, Japan (Image credit: JIL Studio / Contributor) Goeffrey Rush at the 56th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (Image credit: MICHAL CIZEK / Contributor) Jack Davenport attends the world premeire of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: Steve Granitz / Contributor) Jack Davenport attends the Ten Percent press launch (Image credit: Tim P. Whitby / Stringer) Johnny Depp attends the world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: Barry King / Contributor) Johnny Depp leaving The Grand Hotel after a Jeff Beck gig (Image credit: Neil Mockford / Contributor) Jonathan Pryce attends world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: E. Charbonneau / Staff) Jonathan Pryce attend the UK premiere of Slow Horses (Image credit: Mike Marsland / Contributor) Keira Knightley attends the Atonement premiere at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (Image credit: David Livingston / Stringer) Keira Knightley attends the first performance of ABBA Voyage (Image credit: Dave J Hogan / Contributor) Kevin McNally attends world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff) Kevin McNally attends the Catherine The Great UK premiere (Image credit: Mike Marsland / Contributor) Keith Richards attends world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: Frank Trapper / Contributor) Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs at American Express present BST Hyde Park (Image credit: Dave J Hogan / Contributor) Lee Arenberg attends the world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: E. Charbonneau / Staff) Lee Arenberg arrives at the Once Upon a Time Finale Screening (Image credit: Amanda Edwards / Stringer) Mackenzie Crook attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards (Image credit: Rune Hellestad - Corbis / Contributor) Mackenzie Crook attends the Worzel Gummidge screening (Image credit: Dave J Hogan / Contributor) Martin Klebba attends the world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: Steve Granitz / Contributor) Martin Klebba attends the Aiming High book release event (Image credit: Rochelle Brodin / Contributor) Naomie Harris at the world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: Steve Granitz / Contributor) Naomie Harris attends the BFI Chair's Dinner awarding BFI Fellowships to James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson (Image credit: David M. Benett / Contributor) Orlando Bloom attends the world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: Jon Kopaloff / Contributor) Orlando Bloom during Paris Fashion Week outside Louis Vuitton Parfum hosts dinner (Image credit: Edward Berthelot / Contributor) Stellan Skarsgard attends the UK premiere of The Bourne Ultimatum (Image credit: Rune Hellestad - Corbis / Contributor) Stellan Skarsgard arrives at the 78th Venice International Film Festival (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff) Tom Hollander attends the world premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (Image credit: Frederick M. Brown / Stringer) Tom Hollander attends the world premiere of The King's Man (Image credit: Karwai Tang / Contributor)