Movie Quiz: Sort Each Actor's Movies By When They Were Released

I want to try out a new type of movie quiz this week. Rather than answering questions or solving clues, for this one, we're asking you to put each actor's movies in order. Don't worry, it's just four movies per actor, but it might be challenging, depending on how good you are at remembering when films came out.

I tried not to get too tricky with the actors or their movies, so hopefully even a casual movie fan will have fun with this one. I think the earliest titles referenced go back to the '80s and '90s, and they should be films that most movie fans will know well. Without any further ado, let's get to it!