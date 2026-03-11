The Chevy Chase Doc Got A Lot Of Attention Due To That Viral Clip, But It's So Much More Than That

Shortly before I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not landed on the 2026 TV schedule, there was a major uproar about a viral clip of the Saturday Night Live alum having a prickly conversation with the documentary’s director. In the heated moment, the Saturday Night Live alum said Marina Zeonvich wasn’t “bright enough” to figure him out, and people almost immediately went running for their digital pitchforks. Even I put off watching because of the whole ordeal until recently.

After watching the documentary about one of the funniest yet most controversial figures in Hollywood history, I have to say: you shouldn’t judge it based on a clip of a clip you saw on TikTok. I’m not saying that Chase is blameless, but this backlash is taking away from what is an oftentimes hilarious, heartfelt, and eye-opening exploration of the life, legacy, and reputation of an incredibly complex person.

Chevy Chase Does Come Off As A Jerk At Times, But It Feels Like A Defense Mechanism

Make no mistake about it, Chevy Chase comes off as egotistical, bitter, jealous, angry, and mean throughout the new documentary, and you wouldn’t be alone in calling him a jerk (I mean, just look what former co-stars have said about him). A few minutes into I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (a play on his signature “Weekend Update” intro), I began to pick up on the fact that the anchor of the Vacation franchise, more times than not, becomes a jerk whenever he feels threatened, slighted, or the butt of a joke.

If anything, the comedian’s behavior can be seen as a defense mechanism. Sure, it’s not that healthy and rubs pretty much everyone the wrong way, but I can totally understand Chase’s whole attitude of lashing out to defend or protect himself. Does he take it too far at times? Yes. Does this justify everything he’s said and done over the years? No. However, it does explain a lot of his behavior.

This Is An Exploration Of A Complex Man

I have been a fan of Chase's for about as long as I can remember. I’ve watched his best movies, make sure I watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation as soon as the tree is set up each year, and laugh at most of his jokes. However, there was so much I didn’t know about him before watching his documentary, and I’m kicking myself for waiting so long to check it out.

Unlike something like the highly emotional John Candy: I Like Me documentary and its two hours of actors, comedians, fans, friends, and family talking about the late star’s kindhearted nature and legacy, I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not is an exploration a complex man and the many messes he’s made over the years. All of the “Chevy Chase is a jerk” stuff is there (and it’s in no short supply), and it doesn’t make him anything he isn’t. You love him one moment and detest him the next, but through this, you get a near-complete portrait of the man behind the persona, for better or worse.

Again, this fascinating documentary does not make up for the mean-spirited comments Chase has made over the years (or during the film’s runtime), but don’t let one 30-second confrontation stop you from checking it out, especially if you have an HBO Max subscription.