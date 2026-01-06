2026 Marks The 50th Anniversary Of Some Of The Best Movies Ever, Including Six Of My Favorites (And A Lot I Still Need To See)

It’s been 50 years since the United States celebrated its bicentennial. Gerald Ford was president, Peter Frampton was coming alive on 8-tracks everywhere, and some of the best movies of the ‘70s, and indeed, all-time, were released. We’re talking about Rocky, Taxi Driver, Network, and so much more. I’ve argued in the past that 1986 is the best year in movie history, but 1976 gives it a run for its money, for sure.

In honor of 2026 marking 50 years since that watershed year in Hollywood, I’m committing myself to rewatch some of those movies I love, and to fill in some serious holes in my watchlist history over the next year. How many I'll watch, I don’t know yet, but I’m hoping to see at least one every couple of weeks over the next 52 (well, 51 now) weeks. Here’s what I’m thinking.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

There Are So Many Stone-Cold Classics

For starters, there are some of the best and most important movies in film history to rewatch. I’ve seen a lot of the classics, of course. Movies like Rocky and Network, I’ve watched many times over the years. Network has been one of my all-time favorites since the first time I watched it in college. I recently rewatched it again and once again was blown away by how timeless the message is (and how upsetting that message still is).

Rocky, of course, has been a part of my life since, well, forever. I love the whole franchise (we won’t speak on the fifth movie). However, I haven’t actually sat down and watched Rocky from start to finish in years. I’ve seen clips and rewatched scenes, but I’m excited to pop up some corn and sit down and really watch it again. Hopefully, I’ll find something new to love about it.

Another movie I’ve not watched in years is Taxi Driver. There was a time, in college, when I watched it seemingly once a week. It’s such an amazing and disturbing movie. Obviously, it’s become such a part of the cultural zeitgeist that it’s impossible to be a fan of movies and not catch clips and scenes (or memes) from the Martin Scorsese film, but again, it’s been years since I sat down and really watched it.

The final of the four dramas on my list of favorites from 1976 that I have in my pantheon of classics is All the President’s Men. As an amateur political junkie and historian, movies like this one, about Watergate and the fall of the Nixon presidency, are exactly my kind of movie. Throw in the fantastic performances from Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford (who was snubbed for an Oscar nomination), and the rest of the cast, and it becomes a movie that is a total remote-dropper for me.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

So Many Great Comedies, Too

It’s not just hard-edged dramas, either. 1976 saw the release of two of the funniest movies I’ve ever seen. Like some of the dramas, it’s been a long time since I sat down and watched some of them. One that I am especially excited about is The Bad News Bears. I’ve been quoting the movie for years, as it’s one of the most quotable of all time. Of course, it’s also problematic, and it’ll be interesting to see just how I feel about some of the jokes today.

Silver Streak, with Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, also came out in 1976, and for me, it’s the first (not counting Blazing Saddles, which Pryor co-wrote) and by far the best of the collaborations between those two legends. It’s yet another movie I haven’t watched since college, so it should be a fun watch. I somewhat recently rewatched Stir Crazy, which I don’t think has held up very well, though Pryor and Wilder are great. We’ll see if that’s different with Silver Streak.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Then There Are The Movies I’ve Never Seen

As I was curating my list of 1976 movies that I wanted to watch, one stood out: Murder by Death, starring Peter Sellers and Truman Capote, of all people. The movie, which is often compared to one of my favorite ‘80s comedies, Clue, has long been on my must-see list and yet, it’s alluded me over the years for one reason or another. That stops this year! In fact, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be the first movie I watch as part of this personal project, probably this weekend.

Another movie towards the top of my must-watch list of 1976 movies is A Star Is Born, with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. Like Murder by Death, it’s a movie that has eluded me for years, so I’m excited to dive in and see how it compares to the more recent version from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (I’ve also seen the 1950s version with Judy Garland, but thought it was just “ok”).

The third movie I’ve got high on my list is The Missouri Breaks, starring Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando. This is one of those movies that all I really know about is the title, and that’s just from perusing Jack Nicholson’s filmography. I’ve long wondered about it, but I’ve avoided reading about it, with the intention of finally watching it one day. That day will finally come soon!

(Image credit: Portrait Films)

Finally, There Are Some Classic Documentaries I’m Excited To Watch Again

Two iconic documentaries that were released in 1976 are Harlan County, USA, and Grey Gardens (both of which you can watch with an HBO Max subscription). The former took home the Oscar for Documentary, and the latter has become such a classic that it was the very first film to be satirized by the hilarious series Documentary Now! With Bill Hader and Fred Armisen. I’ve seen both, and I’m looking forward to re-watching them, along with one of the best music concert films of all time, The Song Remains the Same.

On my list of documentaries from that year that I haven’t seen are Volcano: An Inquiry into the Life and Death of Malcolm Lowry, and perhaps most intriguingly, In Search of Noah's Ark. The latter, which was one of the biggest box office successes of the year, is a little out of my wheelhouse, but it made a whopping $55 million in theaters, and that is rare for a documentary. I have to check it out.

Overall, I’m excited by the little project I’m building. I’ve curated a list of 49 films in total, though I admit, I might not get to all of them, especially as I balance it with the packed 2026 movie schedule. First up: Murder By Death