25 Years Later, Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, And More From The Cast Of Men In Black

In the entire history of great sci-fi movies, are there any that balance otherwordly thrills with high-brow comedy in a more perfect blend than Men in Black? Director Barry Sonnenfeld and executive producer Steven Spielberg's adaptation of a Marvel comic features such creative alien creature designs and hilarious buddy cop-style shenanigans, it is still a timeless, rewatchable classic 25 years after it was first released.

The blockbuster also made perfect use of its main leads Tommy Lee Jones (giving a dazzlingly deadpan performance as veteran Agent K) and Will Smith (incorporating some of his Independence Day earnestness with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air silliness here as rookie Agent J). Celebrate this landmark year in the first (and, arguably, best) installment of the Men in Black movies' legacy by flipping through this slideshow featuring original cast (including the late, great Rip Torn) in some of their most recent snapshots.