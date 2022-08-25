30 Years Later, Emilio Estevez, Joshua Jackson, And More From The Cast Of The Mighty Ducks

In 2021, we saw the revival of one of the most beloved sports movie franchises in the form of an acclaimed Disney+ series, on which a few veterans appeared in the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers cast - including Emilio Estevez. This year, however, marks the 30th anniversary of when the original movie, The Mighty Ducks, changed the game of hockey for many young, aspiring athletes.

The original Mighty Ducks cast - also including the likes of Dawson's Creek's Joshua Jackson and Elden Henson of Daredevil fame - have come a long way since passing the puck around together. See for yourself by scrolling through the slideshow below that features stills of the actors in the Disney classic and more recent snapshots.