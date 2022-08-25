30 Years Later, Emilio Estevez, Joshua Jackson, And More From The Cast Of The Mighty Ducks
By Sarah Zigrye , Jason Wiese published
Here's the cast of Mighty Ducks 30 years after its premiere.
In 2021, we saw the revival of one of the most beloved sports movie franchises in the form of an acclaimed Disney+ series, on which a few veterans appeared in the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers cast - including Emilio Estevez. This year, however, marks the 30th anniversary of when the original movie, The Mighty Ducks, changed the game of hockey for many young, aspiring athletes.
The original Mighty Ducks cast - also including the likes of Dawson's Creek's Joshua Jackson and Elden Henson of Daredevil fame - have come a long way since passing the puck around together. See for yourself by scrolling through the slideshow below that features stills of the actors in the Disney classic and more recent snapshots.
Sarah is currently a professional child wrangler. When she is not running around on the playgrounds and slapping together PB&J sandwiches, she loves getting a good sweat in at the gym, singing, and going to see live theatre (while simultaneously dreaming about being a part of a stage creation again one day).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.