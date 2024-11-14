The Wu-Tang Clan's RZA Is Sneakily One Of Hollywood's Most Interesting Artists, And I Need To Talk About It

Ask most people who their favorite member of the Wu-Tang Clan is, and they'll likely tell you somebody like Ghost, Rae, or Method Man (whom I've already talked about on this site).

But, as a HUGE fan of the hip-hop collective, I've always considered RZA to be my favorite member. From his work with the Clan — his kung-fu inspired production is what got me into martial arts movies in the first place — to side-projects like Gravediggaz, to his solo work as Bobby Digital, the RZA has always been one of the most fascinating men in music.

That said, the rapper born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs also had a sneakily interesting career in Hollywood, and I need to talk about it.

(Image credit: Artisan Entertainment)

From Hip-Hop Albums To Movie Soundtracks

There are a few records that old hip-hop heads (like myself) will agree upon as being certified classics. Nas’ debut album Illmatic is definitely up there, as are Biggie's Ready to Die, Outkast's Aquemini, and Dr. Dre's The Chronic. But, another album that I believe we're all in agreement upon is Wu-Tang Clan's debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

Now, since they're a Clan, every member obviously contributed in a major way. However, I'm almost positive that the album wouldn't have struck such a major chord if it didn’t have RZA’s aggressive and grungy production on it.

Every track on Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) is laced with dark vibes, and many of them are littered with kung fu flick dialogue or sound effects (or both). It all makes for one of the most unique and distinctive albums of the early ‘90s.

So, when RZA decided to move onto making movie soundtracks, the Jim Jarmusch film, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai was a match made in Heaven. For Wu-Tang fans who have never listened to it, they definitely should since it pretty much operates as another Wu-Tang album. With tracks featuring artists from Sunz of Man to North Star to other Wu affiliates, it definitely sounds more like a traditional rap album than a movie score.

However, his work on later soundtracks, like Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2, and The Protector (also known as Tom-Yum-Goong) were a bit more dynamic. That said, Afro Samurai: The Soundtrack proves he can bounce back and forth between more traditional soundtracks, and more rap-heavy soundtracks. It all just depends on what the mood calls for.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

A Transition To Acting In Movies

Now, there is a history of Black people liking martial arts, so I don’t want to pin all of that on the popularity of the Wu-Tang Clan, but I don’t think it's little wonder that if the RZA was going to show up in any kind of movies, it would be in martial arts flicks.

And, we’ve definitely gotten roles such as that on his resume. From his SUPER brief cameo in Ghost Dog, to playing a blind master in G.I. Joe: Retaliation, to even playing a blacksmith in his own film, The Man With the Iron Fists (Which I’ll get into soon), it just made sense for RZA to appear in chopsocky flicks.

However, what might not have been so obvious is just how funny RZA is. I first noticed RZA's deadpan sense of humor in Funny People (Which some folks call Adam Sandler's best movie…though I think my students might disagree).

RZA plays a bit part in the story, acting as a friend to Seth Rogen’s character, but it's a memorable one, and I always remember it when I think back to the film.

He was also hilarious on the TV show, Californication, as Samurai Apocalypse, playing a role that seemed like it was just RZA, but magnified. He also played a major role in Brick Mansions with David Belle, and Paul Walker (RIP, Paul Walker), and he even played the brother to Bob Odenkirk’s character in the movie, Nobody.

So, like the title of this article suggests, RZA is sneakily one of Hollywood's most interesting artists. You never know what he's going to do next. Especially when it came to 2012…

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

To Directing Them!

…Because in 2012, RZA directed his first movie in The Man With the Iron Fists. Co-written with Eli Roth, and “presented” by Quentin Tarantino, The Man With the Iron Fists is exactly what you’d expect from RZA for his directorial debut.

In the film, there are different clans (You see?) that are against each other, but they form (One might say, “like Voltron”) to defeat a common enemy. RZA also stars in the film as a blacksmith–he’s actually the titular “Man with the Iron Fists”--and the film also features Russell Crowe, Lucy Liu, and Dave Bautista, just to name a few.

And, while not everybody loved the film — we gave it a middling review — it definitely showed that the RZA had talent in the field. He didn’t direct its 2015 sequel, but he did return as his character, and also helped write the screenplay. Funnily enough, he directed an episode of the Marvel show, Iron Fist, and also directed the 2010’s rap movie, Love Beats Rhymes.

However, in 2020, RZA directed the heist film, Cut Throat City, starring Shamiek Moore, Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, and many others, and it got much more favorable reviews than The Man With the Iron Fists.

The film concerns friends in post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans who, due to circumstances, find that they turn to a life of crime. The film is a fascinating addition to RZA’s resume, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming film, One Spoon of Chocolate, which will hopefully come out next year.

(Image credit: 20th Television)

Let's Not Forget His Distinctive Voice Work

One reason why RZA is my favorite member of the Wu is because of his extremely distinctive voice and cadence.

As the de facto leader of the Clan, whenever I’d hear him on the mic, I’d know that it was about to go down. So, with a voice as recognizable as his, is it all that surprising that he’s also lent his talents to various shows?

His unique voice has been on everything from Afro Samurai to Robot Chicken, but my favorite role of his was on The Simpsons’ episode, “The Great Phatsby: Part 2,” where he actually dropped a rhyme or two, along with Snoop Dogg and Common. It just shows that RZA is always keeping himself busy, even in animated form.

(Image credit: RZA Productions)

He’s Also An Executive Producer, No Less

Last but not least, even though most people probably imagine music when they think RZA and production, he was also an executive producer for the Hulu biographical drama, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which he also co-created with Alex Tse.

The show chronicles RZA’s formation of the Clan, and how music saved him and his friends from going down a road of drugs and violence. Ashton Sanders plays RZA in the role, and the show ran for three seasons.

And, that’s just a sampling of what RZA has his hand in. For more news on the intersection between hip-hop and Hollywood, be sure to swing by here often!