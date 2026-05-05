Blake Lively Went Solo To Met Gala After It Ends With Lawsuit Settled, But She Sweetly Carried Her 'Babies' With Her

The annual Met Gala happened last night, with plenty of celebrities wearing bold fashions to the star-studded event. Actress Blake Lively once again attended, being photographed just hours after she and Justin Baldoni announced they'd settled their legal battle related to It Ends With Us (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). While the Gossip Girl star attended solo, she sweetly carried her "babies" her during her first post-settlement event.

Blake Lively first filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni back in 2024, so their legal battle lasted years. Now it seems the pair of actors will finally be able to move on, and the Green Lantern actress ended up going to the Met Gala shortly after. Over on her Instagram stories, she revealed a sweet way she held her family close during it, sharing:

Having my babies with me through each of their sweet paintings on my Judith Leiber clutch was the dream and my ultimately comfort ✨🥹

How sweet is that? While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds didn't attend the Met Gala together this year, she still had her family with her. Namely by bringing her kids' paintings with her in her designer bag. As she put it, that was a comfort during the star-studded and media-heavy event.

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Lively wore archival Versace during the Met Gala, including a long, colorful train. You can see her full look below, including the Judith Leiber bag that had some keepsakes from her kids.

(Image credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Blake Lively has stunned at the Meta Gala a number of times before, so this was a return to from for the A Simple Favor actress. And while she's been synonymous with the It Ends With Us drama for a few years, last night might have been the start of her comeback now that the legal battle with Justin Baldoni has been settled. They put out a joint statement, with both parties seemingly hoping to move on from the brouhaha.

One can only imagine how stressful its been for both Lively and Baldoni over the past few years, as their lawyers were hard at work and crafting cases against the It Ends With Us star. In many ways the saga has overshadowed the messaging of the book to screen adaptation, which was a story about domestic violence and the cycle of abuse. It seemed like the saga threatened both of their careers, so it should be fascinating to see what comes next now that the legal battle is finally in the rear view.

It Ends With Us is streaming now on Netflix. While Justin Baldoni doesn't currently have any upcoming projects listed on his IMDb, Blake Lively is attached to titles on the 2026 movie release list and beyond. We'll just have to see if she's more likely to attend public events now that things have been resolved.