A Fire Has Reportedly Started On The Set Of Gal Gadot's New Snow White Movie

One of Disney’s latest live-action retellings, Snow White, has been underway in the United Kingdom’s famous Pinewood Studios. On the set of the movie that will see The Amazing Spider-Man and (500) Days of Summer filmmaker Marc Webb take on the first Disney princess and star Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, had a fire break out with reported “enormous flames” as the production was being set up ahead of filming.

The fire reportedly erupted at the Richard Attenborough stage at Pinewood Studios, which is famous for being the set of Marvel, Star Wars films and other live-action Disney movies like 2015’s Cinderella and the upcoming Little Mermaid remake. “No filming was underway” and there were no casualties, per Variety .

The stage for Snow White is currently under construction, saw a tree caught alight, reportedly leading to a large fire at Pinewood Studios. It was detailed per photos (via The Sun) that huge flames next to a cottage took flight, causing thick smoke to reach the ceiling of the studio and billow outside the building itself.

According to The Sun’s anonymous source, the Snow White set is made up of “a lot of wood” and following the tree catching fire to the rest of the set the crew on deck “evacuated without injury.” The Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the blaze on Tuesday afternoon, describing the situation as a “fire in [an] industrial unit.” According to the service, twelve appliances (fire trucks and/or pumps, ladders) came to the scene along with the local police and an ambulance service.

This is not the first incident of this nature at Pinewood Studios. Previously, a set at the same property burned down while Ridley Scott was filming 1985’s Legend, which starred Tom Cruise. A fire also occurred after production wrapped on Daniel Craig’s first outing as James Bond in Casino Royale back in 2006, and during the production of his last time as the character, No Time To Die in 2019, a controlled explosion caused damage to the exterior of the 007 stage as well.

