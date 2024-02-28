A Willy Wonka Event Was A Total Disaster And The Actor Who Played Willy Is Going Viral Reading 'AI Generated Gibberish' From The Event

The children and parents of Glasgow had the opportunity to be part of an “immersive experience” of being transported into the world of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. But instead of being “in a world of pure imagination,” attendees allegedly felt they were inside a “meth lab.” As if the Roald Dahl movie adaptation event wasn’t disaster enough, the actor who played Willy Wonka in Glasgow is going viral reading “AI generated gibberish” he had to say at the event.

If you remember The Chocolate Room scene from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the golden ticket winners were brought to a room filled with all of the sugary goodness they could ever imagine. In fact, one behind-the-scenes fact from the family movie was that the child actors had genuine expressions of awe as it was the first time they saw this room.

Unfortunately for those who attended the Willy Wonka event advertised by The House of Illuminati, the expressions of kids and parents were anything but excitement. Apparently they were ones of disappointment seeing low-budget elements and mildly horrific imagery that sent kids in tears. If you’d like a preview of what exactly went on during the off-brand function, the actor who played Willy Wonka at the Glasgow event, Paul Connell, revealed the “AI-generated gibberish” he had to read. Check out this viral TikTok below:

Those lines truly are cringe. It’s pretty odd that the event invented a character called “The Unknown” lurking in the walls in front of children. Especially when this wasn’t a villain in the Roald Dahl books or the movies. In fact, the only seeming villain in the 1971 classic family movie was Slugworth who was suspected to want Wonka’s secret formulas. But, he wasn’t ghoulish in the slightest. For an event that was supposed to be kid-friendly, creating a scary villain for them to hide from isn’t so inviting for attendees. Not to mention there reportedly was no chocolate at the event. Just one jellybean and a quarter cup of lemonade to give.

Based on this Twitter video , kids were in tears looking at the disturbing spectacle of a dark-cloaked man in silver makeup. Take a look at the video below and fair warning…it’s a tad disturbing.

This Willy Wonka story is incredible. What's going on here? What part of the film was this hahahahaha. pic.twitter.com/A66AxwYVhNFebruary 28, 2024 See more

I truly feel for the children who were subjected to this. Paul Connell said in a second TikTok clip that the script had another unbelievable moment that you wouldn’t find in the books or the movies trying to conquer "The Unknown."

The script had a moment where I was supposed to suck up The Unknown with a giant vacuum cleaner. And I asked about that and the people running the event were like, we don’t know what to do with that. Just improvise that. I can’t improvise a vacuum cleaner. You either have a vacuum cleaner or you don’t have a vacuum cleaner. That’s the two rules of having a vacuum cleaner and we didn’t have a vacuum cleaner. So, I made the creative decision to cut that right out of the script.

That’s definitely a smart creative decision. It wouldn’t make any sense to suck up an actor wearing a ghoulish costume into a vacuum cleaner whether such a machine was there or not. Plus, I feel like that would have given kids more nightmares to see something like that.

Based on other allegations of what else happened during the Willy Wonka event, parents paid $40 a ticket only to walk into an empty warehouse. Through the use of seemingly AI-generated advertisements that looked like they’ll walk into a chocolate emporium, it was reported that attendees instead saw actors passing off as Oompa Loompas in a mini lab at the venue. There were also allegations the actors got their scripts the night before as well. All of the disturbing material from this event has the makings to be one of the best Netflix documentaries if it comes to fruition similar to Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

Glasgow actor Paul Connell who played Willy Wonka at the “immersive experience” event had to spontaneously transform into the infamous chocolatier reading “15 pages of AI-generated gibberish.” In his third and final clip , the British actor said his role in the event was an “embarrassing” time for him and hopes everyone who attended gets a refund.