Adam McKay Praises Wicked, Explains Why It Could Be ‘Banned’ In A Few Years

Wicked Part 1 is making a splash in America. The Jon M. Chu film broke box office records and continues to do well in the month following its release. It was also a surprising favorite of some iconic filmmakers like George Lucas, who called Chu to congratulate him on the film, and Steven Spielberg even watched the film with Chu , so the two could discuss it afterwards. Now, Adam McKay is giving his two cents on the blockbuster film, offering a new perspective on the storyline and its political message.

McKay recently took to X to share his opinions on Wicked, and the director admitted to being quite impressed by the film. While many have singled out incredible performances by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, McKay was more interested in the storyline at the center. He pointed out that this is a rare instance of a big studio film taking a political stance, as the film is a clear allegory for facism and oppressive governments. He said:

On a pure storytelling level Wicked Part 1 is right up there as one of the most radical big studio Hollywood movies ever made. I know Part 2 swings back to the center a bit but Part 1 is nakedly about radicalization in the face of careerism, fascism, propaganda.

Many of McKay’s followers who had yet to see the film were surprised to hear this. The actual plot at the center of Wicked was mostly hidden during the marketing campaign, which mostly focused on the impressive musical performances and world building. While it's fun to watch the Wicked cast dance and sing their hearts out, the movie is truly about marginalized populations (which are represented by talking animals) being othered by the government (the Wizard of Oz and Madame Morrible).

With such a left-wing plot in a big Hollywood film, McKay suggested the film could potentially be banned as America’s government becomes more right wing. He said on X :

I think you’ll be shocked. If America keeps going on the track it is I wouldn’t be surprised to see the movie banned in 3-5 years.

Whether or not this is actually the case remains to be seen. For the most part, Wicked is receiving praise across the board from media outlets with all different backgrounds, and widespread backlash doesn’t seem to be a current reality. However, the allegorical nature of the film allows its message to hint towards real-world parallels without outworldly taking a political stance about the real world. McKay compared its storyline to movies like The Hunger Games and The Sound of Music, which both have political messages yet also have mass appeal.

It makes sense that Adam McKay would be drawn to the political ideology of Wicked, as McKay’s own films as of recent have been deeply political. The Big Short offered a condemnation of the big banks that pummeled America into a recession in 2008, Don’t Look Up satirized the media and government’s response to climate change, and Vice portrayed Dick Chaney as the puppet master behind the War on Terror.

While Wicked isn’t quite as brazen as McKay’s filmmaking choices, it does take a hard stance rarely seen in mainstream blockbuster filmmaking. Let’s hope McKay is wrong to predict it will be banned, and Wicked’s message continues to be heard by as many people as possible.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors